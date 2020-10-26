News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-10-26 06:30:00
GBP, AUD, USD Volatility to Swell on Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks?
2020-10-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Fall, Hang Seng Risks Pullback, China Plenum in Focus
2020-10-26 02:00:00
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?
2020-10-24 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.16% Silver: -1.72% Oil - US Crude: -3.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aGwj1SwyRm
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x0PR3hSLqt
  • #CrudeOil plunging over 2.3% as Libya lifts force majeure on oil exports from El Feel oilfield A push back to support at the September low (36.15) looks likely if price can overcome the psychologically imposing $38 mark #OOTT https://t.co/gMxgs2qPTR
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.57% Wall Street: -0.90% US 500: -0.91% France 40: -0.98% Germany 30: -1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MtIrqoITpz
  • #Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on $EURJPY, $EURUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/26/Euro-Outlook-Covid-19-Second-Wave-to-Weigh-on-EURJPY-EURUSD-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/zLU4HOLcHE
  • Commodity currencies underperformed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows accused each other of "moving the goalposts" on stimulus legislation on Sunday - Bloomberg AUD/USD -0.35% CAD/USD - 0.29% NOK/USD - 0.45%
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/PkokcJCGxp
  • Some massive surges in Covid-19 cases worldwide: The US (+78,702 on Oct 24) France (+ 52,013 on Oct 25) Spain (+ 19,851 on Oct 23) UK (+ 19,790 on Oct 25) Germany (+ 11,176 on Oct 24) A virus resurgence dampened sentiment, weighing on equities, oil and growth-linked currencies.
  • Market Update Risk-off tilt persisting throughout APAC trade $USD gaining against all its major counterparts, with the cyclically-sensitive $AUD and $CAD the biggest underperformers #SP500 continuing to grind lower alongside #crudeoil, #gold and Australia's #ASX200
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (AUG) Actual: 88.4 Expected: 88.8 Previous: 86.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-26
Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

2020-10-26 06:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Euro Price Outlook, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, Covid-19 Second Wave, European Central Bank – Talking Points:

  • Risk appetite faded throughout APAC trade as investors digested the tighten of coronavirus restrictions in several European nations.
  • The growth-sensitive Euro may struggle to move higher as rising infections intensify the need for additional support from the ECB.
  • EUR/USD struggling to break key chart resistance.
  • EUR/JPY coiling up above moving average support. Is a breakout in the offing?
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Risk appetite notably faded during Asia-Pacific trade as market participants digested a record surge of coronavirus infections in the US and throughout Europe.

The haven-associated US Dollar rose while the cyclically-sensitive Australian, Norwegian and Canadian Dollars sank against their major counterparts.

Gold slipped back below $1,900/oz and silver plunged almost 2%, despite yields on US 10-year Treasuries sliding 2 basis points lower.

Australia’s ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dipped marginally lower, while China’s A50 index plunged over 2% after a fresh outbreak of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases rattled regional sentiment.

Looking ahead, Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index release for October headlines the economic docket alongside US new homes sales for September.

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Tightening Covid-19 Restrictions to Hamper Euro

The resurgence of the coronavirus in several European nations is threatening to upend the trading bloc’s nascent economic recovery and may hamper the performance of the growth-sensitive Euro.

Italy has introduced its strictest restrictive measures since emerging from a nation-wide lockdown in May, after recording a record 21,273 daily Covid-19 infections, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a national curfew as the 7-day moving average of cases surges past 12,000.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the mayors of Germany’s 11 largest cities agreed to introduce new restrictions for those municipalities deemed by the government as having a “high concentration” of infections, and France registered over 50,000 new daily cases as local health authorities declared that 70% of intensive-care beds in the Paris region are taken up by coronavirus sufferers.

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

Source – Worldometer

This staggering surge in cases is likely to heap pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to support the regional economy, as high-frequency and economic data begins to show the negative impact of restrictions.

Euro-zone services PMI fell to 46.2 in October, undershooting market expectations of 47, while all three mobility metrics – walking, driving and transit – continue to slide lower after peaking in early September.

To that end, ongoing coronavirus developments will likely dictate the Euro’s trajectory ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy meeting on October 29, with the tightening of restrictions probably intensifying the need for additional monetary support and in turn capping the upside of the region’s currency.

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

Source – Apple Mobility Data

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Psychological Resistance May Inspire Pullback

The outlook for the EUR/USD exchange rate remains skewed to the downside, as price struggles to break above the August 6 daily close (1.1876) and the RSI fails to clamber above 60 and into bullish territory.

However, with the MACD indicator tracking firmly above its neutral midpoint and price travelling above all four moving averages, an extended slide lower seems relatively unlikely.

Nevertheless, a short-term pullback could be on the cards if resistance at the monthly high (1.1881) remains intact, with a daily close below confluent support at the September 8 daily close (1.1774) and 3-week uptrend needed to carve a path to test the 38.2% Fibonacci (1.1626).

On the other hand, a daily close above the psychologically imposing 1.1900 mark would probably inspire a push to test the yearly high set on September 1 (1.2011).

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

EUR/USD daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment Report

Retail trader data shows 25.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.93 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.67% higher than yesterday and 33.69% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.15% higher than yesterday and 26.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – Coiling Up Ahead of ECB?

Although EUR/JPY rates appear to be travelling within the confines of an Ascending Channel, an extension of the fall from the yearly high (127.07) could be in the making, as price fails to breach psychological resistance at the 125 mark.

A daily close below confluent support at the 100-DMA (123.30) and uptrend extending from the September low (122.38) may ignite a more extensive correction and bring the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (122.27) into focus.

Conversely, a break back above the June high (124.43) may encourage would-be buyers and generate a push to test the 125.00 level, with a daily close above the October high (125.08) needed to carve a path towards the August 6 swing-high (125.59).

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

EUR/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment Report

Retail trader data shows 42.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.33 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.82% higher than yesterday and 41.42% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.00% higher than yesterday and 4.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/JPY trading bias.

Euro Outlook: Covid-19 Second Wave to Weigh on EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTCUSD Breakout Bursts Through Big Resistance
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTCUSD Breakout Bursts Through Big Resistance
2020-10-22 18:30:00
DAX 30 Index May Extend Fall as Bunds Consolidate Above Key Support
DAX 30 Index May Extend Fall as Bunds Consolidate Above Key Support
2020-10-22 06:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
2020-10-21 16:34:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend
2020-10-21 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed