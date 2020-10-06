S&P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-05 23:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DYFEYBmuGQ
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EcoFin Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EU-Ukraine Summit due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • #SP500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations -https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/06/SP-500-Index-Outlook-Dictated-by-Congressional-Stimulus-Negotiations-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $ES $SPX https://t.co/SHxwozaAaS
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.23% Gold: -0.17% Silver: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HKVLSzYJpY
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/F4nyexvfDe
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.25% France 40: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BIldSjvDD3
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/Uso4y8OPQZ
  • Gold price is challenging a key resistance at US$ 1,910. A failure to break above this level may lead to another harmonic pullback towards US$ 1,872 and then US$ 1,810. https://t.co/RMCgd54zvi
  • #CrudeOil prices spiked ahead of the annual #OPEC World Oil Outlook report amid rising US stimulus bets How might WTI react to the report and what are key technical levels to watch for? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/10/06/Crude-Oil-Outlook-OPEC-World-Outlook-Report-in-Focus-After-Price-Spike.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FnFCeOhFN2
S&P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

S&P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

2020-10-06 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Index, Congressional Stimulus Negotiations, President Donald Trump – Talking Points:

  • Equity markets moved higher during the Asian trading session as fiscal stimulus hopes firmed market sentiment.
  • Congressional stimulus negotiations may continue to dictate the near-term outlook for US benchmark stock indices.
  • S&P 500 index futures at risk of further losses as price struggles to breach key resistance.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets climbed higher during Asia-Pacific trade on the back of President Donald Trump’s discharge from the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre and renewed fiscal stimulus hopes.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48% while Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index nudged marginally higher despite the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to keep its monetary policy levers steady.

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar spiked temporarily above the 0.72 mark immediately after the announcement but finished the session almost 0.2% lower.

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen held steady against their major counterparts and gold drifted lower.

Looking ahead, speeches from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell headline the economic docket alongside the Canadian trade balance release for August.

S&amp;P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Fiscal Stimulus Wait Limiting S&P 500 Upside

As mentioned in previous reports, Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments suggesting that a much-needed fiscal stimulus package could still be delivered before the US Presidential Election in November may buoy US equity markets, as the House Speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to engage in pandemic relief talks.

In fact, Pelosi appears to believe that President Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis could “change the dynamic” of negotiations as Republicans “see the reality of what we have been saying all along”.

However, with Democrats pushing for a $2.2 trillion package and Mnuchin proposing a skinnier $1.6 trillion deal, it appears relatively unlikely that US policymakers will be able to ratify a deal ahead of Election Day.

US Non-Farm Payrolls (October 2019 – Present)

S&amp;P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

Nevertheless, with the non-farm payrolls report for September drastically undershooting expectations and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans stressing that “fiscal policy support is important if we’re going to avoid widespread employment cuts beyond what we’ve already seen”, the need for fiscal stimulus is likely to intensify in the near-term.

To that end, the outlook for the US benchmark S&P 500 index may continue to be dictated by Congressional stimulus negotiations, with the absence of additional fiscal aid in the coming weeks potentially fuelling a resurgence of risk aversion and resulting in the marked discounting of risk-sensitive assets.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 (e-Mini) Index Futures Daily Chart – February High Hampering Bulls

S&amp;P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

S&P 500 (e-Mini) Index futures daily chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, the US benchmark S&P 500 index could be gearing up to climb back towards the record high set on September 2 (3587), after price sliced through resistance at the 50-day moving average (3363.24) and broke to the topside of a bullish Falling Wedge continuation pattern.

However, below average volume and the RSI’s notable flattening out just prior to bullish territory above 60, suggests that the path of least resistance may be lower.

Therefore, a reversal lower could be on the cards if key resistance at the February high (3306) remains intact, with a daily close back below the 38.2% Fibonacci (3306) potentially igniting a more marked correction and bringing confluent support at the 100-DMA and June high (3231.25) into focus.

Conversely, a daily close above the psychologically imposing 3400 level could signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and facilitate a climb to retest the September high (3587).

S&P 500 (e-Mini) Index Futures 4-Hour Chart – RSI Divergence Hints at Pullback

S&amp;P 500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations

S&P 500 (e-Mini) Index futures 4-hour chart created using TradingView

Zooming into a 4-hour chart suggests a short-term pullback could be in the offing, as price struggles to break above the February high (3397.50) and the RSI fails to follow the S&P 500 index to higher highs.

That being said, with price tracking above the sentiment-defining 200-MA (3385.46) and the RSI and MACD indicators both tracking in bullish territory, a topside push is hardly out of the question.

Nevertheless, if buyers fail in their attempts to breach the 3400 level, a push back to the uptrend extending from the September 24 low (3198) looks likely in the near-term, with a break below the 21-DMA (3361.14) potentially igniting a decline to support at the 38.2% Fibonacci (3306).

On the other hand, a break and close above the September 9 high (3424) would probably validate bullish potential and could see the US benchmark index climb back towards the record high set in September (3587).

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 8% 6%
Weekly -1% 14% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
2020-10-05 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Outlook: Stocks Stabilize After Trump Covid Sell-Off
S&P 500, Nasdaq Outlook: Stocks Stabilize After Trump Covid Sell-Off
2020-10-02 14:13:00
USD Surges, S&P 500 Futures Sink as President Trump Tests Positive For Covid-19
USD Surges, S&P 500 Futures Sink as President Trump Tests Positive For Covid-19
2020-10-02 06:30:00
Copper Crushed as Silver Struggles to Set Support
Copper Crushed as Silver Struggles to Set Support
2020-10-01 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish