EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Moves from Under the Debate Cloud, Now Growth and Stimulus Top Drivers
2020-10-01 02:00:00
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Pushes RSI Towards Trendline Resistance
2020-10-01 00:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
2020-09-30 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-09-30 14:15:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Weighed by Stronger US Dollar Post-Debate
2020-09-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Persists as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-01 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
2020-09-30 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) Actual: 54.1 Expected: 54.3 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/uFyzyIhums
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/0svzKoi26E
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.3 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 9.7% Expected: 10.1% Previous: 9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2.25% Expected: 2.25% Previous: 2.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) Actual: 53.7 Expected: 53.7 Previous: 51.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 9.7% Expected: 10.1% Previous: 9.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) Actual: 56.4 Expected: 56.6 Previous: 52.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇮🇹 Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 53.2 Expected: 53.5 Previous: 53.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

2020-10-01 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

EUR/JPY, ECB, Average Inflation Targeting, Deflation Fears – Talking Points:

  • A risk-on tilt was seen throughout Asia-Pacific trade as investors cheered progress in US fiscal aid talks.
  • The European Central Bank’s potential adoption of average inflation targeting (AIT) may weigh on the Euro.
  • EUR/JPY rates rebound from multi-month lows may be running out steam as price struggles to break above key resistance.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets marched higher during Asia-Pacific trade as investors cheered signs of progress in Congressional stimulus negotiations.

Australia’s ASX 200 index climbed just under 1% and S&P 500 futures stormed towards the 3,400 level while the haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen lost ground against their major counterparts.

Gold flirted with the $1,900/oz mark and silver jumped over 2%, despite US 10-year Treasury yields pushing back towards 0.7%.

Looking ahead, a slew of manufacturing PMI figures out of Europe may prove market-moving ahead of US initial jobless claims data for the week ending September 26.

EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

ECB Inflation Target Adjustment May Weigh on Euro

Upcoming inflation data out of Europe may put further pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to support the trading bloc’s nascent economic recovery, as consumer prices declined on a yearly basis for the first time since May 2016 and the annual core inflation rate fell to a record low of 0.4% in August.

In fact, it seems as though the ECB may mirror the Federal Reserve’s recent adjustment to its mandated 2% target and adopt a flexible form of average inflation targeting (AIT), as President Christine Lagarde stated that “the wider discussion today is whether central banks should commit to explicitly make up for inflation misses when they have spent quite some time below their inflation goals” at a scheduled speech on September 30.

Lagarde added that if AIT proves to be a credible strategy it could serve to “strengthen the capacity of monetary policy to stabilise the economy when faced with the lower bound because the promise of inflation overshooting raises inflation expectations and therefore lowers real interest rates”.

Euro Area Core Inflation Rate (1997-Present)

EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

Therefore, with the annual inflation rate in the Euro-zone averaging a paltry 1.2% over the last 12 years and a ‘second wave’ of Covid-19 infections threatening to force the reimposition of economically-devastating restrictions, an expansion of the 1.35 Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) could be on the table by the end of the year.

However, the suggestion by some committee members that “the flexibility of the pandemic emergency purchase programme suggested that the net purchase envelope should be considering a ceiling rather than a target”, indicates that the central bank may not hold a unanimous view on the way forward for its monetary policy response.

Nevertheless, disappointing economic data and deteriorating health outcomes could force the hand of the ECB, with the provision of additional monetary stimulus probably weighing on the Euro in the near-term.

EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/JPY Daily Chart - 21-DMA Stifling Buying Pressure

As noted in previous reports, EUR/JPY rates have pulled back significantly since breaking below Rising Wedge support and the August 6 swing-high (125.59), with price falling over 3.5% since setting the post-crisis high on September 1 (127.07).

However, with price perched constructively above the 100-day moving average (122.97) and the RSI attempting to break back above its neutral midpoint, a retest of the yearly high (126.85) is hardly out of the question.

Moreover, a bullish crossover on the MACD indicator may encourage would-be buyers and ultimately signal the resumption of the primary uptrend, if EUR/JPY can successfully hurdle confluent resistance at the June high (124.43) and downtrend extending from the 2020 high (126.85).

Conversely, a daily close back below the 124.00 level could induce a more sustained pullback and bring support at the September low (122.38) into focus.

EUR/JPY Rates Rebound at Risk as ECB Flags Tweaks to Inflation Target

EUR/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 32% -6% 13%
Weekly 45% -24% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar: Ready to Rumble with High-Impact Data - EURUSD, AUDUSD
US Dollar: Ready to Rumble with High-Impact Data - EURUSD, AUDUSD
2020-09-30 18:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Reacts to Key Resistance as Market Awaits Fiscal Stimulus
Nasdaq 100 Reacts to Key Resistance as Market Awaits Fiscal Stimulus
2020-09-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin
2020-09-29 14:00:00
DAX 30 Index Rebound at Risk on Merkel's Warning, Covid-19 Second Wave
DAX 30 Index Rebound at Risk on Merkel's Warning, Covid-19 Second Wave
2020-09-29 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish