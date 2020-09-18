USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-17 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
2020-09-17 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?
2020-09-17 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Bank of England to Set Path for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-09-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.33%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iWNOm3LGo4
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.08% Silver: 0.47% Gold: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sjPmNBF4Dr
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/qmkJaNY3wf
  • China flexing their muscles as US look to sell $7bln worth of arms to Taiwan https://t.co/RYV8MnfYvN
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0Ysc7X6418
  • $USDJPY edging closer to jawboning levels https://t.co/X6Er140Zbt
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.15% Wall Street: 0.02% Germany 30: 0.00% France 40: -0.16% FTSE 100: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XWtHexwz1O
  • $GBP https://t.co/SjNYZBguXd
  • $USDCAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data $CAD $USD #BoC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/09/18/USDCAD-Capped-by-Key-Resistance-Ahead-of-Canada-Retail-Sales-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/TDxd8Njktf
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/4N8L5GBlri
USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

2020-09-18 06:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Bank of Canada, Retail Sales – Talking Points:

  • The ‘safe haven’ US Dollar and Japanese Yen drifted lower during Asia-Pacific trade.
  • Wait-and-see Bank of Canada putting a floor under the Canadian Dollar.
  • USD/CAD rates poised to extend slide lower after failing to breach key resistance.

Asia-Pacific Recap

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar crept marginally higher during Asia-Pacific trade, as the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar drifted lower against their major counterparts.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index nudged higher despite the nations core inflation rate decreasing 0.4% on an annualized basis in August, while Australia’s ASX 200 index dipped 0.1%.

Gold and silver rose slightly as US 10-year Treasury yields held steady.

Looking ahead, Canadian retail sales for July and the preliminary US consumer sentiment release for September headline the economic docket.

USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Wait-and-See Bank of Canada to Buoy CAD

Upcoming Canadian retail sales figures for July may exacerbate the USD/CAD exchange rate’s fall from the monthly high, with a better-than-expected release reinforcing the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) view that “the Canadian economy has bounced back even more strongly in the reopening phase than we were expecting” and potentially justifying the central bank’s decision to maintain the status quo.

The BoC opted to maintain “its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25%” and pledged to continue its quantitative easing (QE) program “with large-scale asset purchases of at least $5 billion per week of Government of Canada bonds” at its September meeting.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Having said that, with the annual inflation rate for August coming in at 0.1% it would seem rational that the provision of additional stimulus could be on the horizon, given the central bank remains committed to “provide the monetary policy stimulus needed to support the recovery and achieve the inflation objective”.

However, Governor Tiff Macklem’s statement that “many people don’t feel like inflation is falling when food inflation has been averaging almost 3 percent” at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium could indicate that Canadian policymakers are becoming increasingly sensitive to the potential impact of alternative monetary policy measures, and may look to roll back some of the BOC’s existing settings if economic data continues to surprise to the upside.

Canada Inflation Rate (2010 – Present)

USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

Source – Trading Economics

Moreover, the progressive loosening of Covid-19 restrictions – reflected by the University of Oxford’s Government Stringency Index – is likely to foster economic growth and could see the local economy continue to outperform its southern neighbour in the short-term, if Canada is able to successfully suppress a fresh ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections.

Average daily cases now sit at more than double the levels seen in July and have prompted Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam to warn that “with continued circulation of the virus, the situation could change quickly, and we could lose the ability to keep Covid-19 cases at manageable levels”.

Nevertheless, despite a significant increase in infectionsthe mortality rate continues to hover in single-digits, which could suggest that the tightening of lockdown measures is relatively unlikely.

To that end, a push to fresh monthly lows looks on the cards for USD/CAD rates if upcoming economic data encourages Canadian policymakers to retain their wait-and-see approach to monetary policy.

USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

USD/CAD Daily Chart – 50-DMA Stifling Bullish Momentum

From a technical perspective, the path of least resistance for USD/CAD appears to be lower, as price failed to break back above the trend-defining 50-day moving average (1.3280) and September high (1.3259).

That being said, the exchange rate looks to have carved out a bullish Falling Wedge reversal pattern over the last 6 months, which suggests a topside break may be in the offing.

However, with the RSI and MACD indicators both tracking below their respective neutral midpoints and the downward slope of the sentiment-gauging 200-DMA (1.3450) notably intensifying, a push back towards the monthly low (1.2994) seems the likelier scenario.

A daily close below the 21-DMA (1.3142) probably triggers an extended slide back to support at the 50% Fibonacci (1.3039), with a break below the psychologically pivotal 1.30 level potentially bringing the October 2018 low (1.2783) into play.

Conversely, price may retest the monthly high (1.3259) if support at the September 10 swing-low successfully suppresses selling pressure (1.3119), with a daily close above the June low (1.3316) needed to validate the Falling Wedge pattern and possibly signal a key reversal in USD/CAD rates.

USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

USD/CAD daily chart created using TradingView

IG Client Sentiment Hints at Further Downside

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 75.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.08 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.56% higher than yesterday and 8.23% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.30% lower than yesterday and 9.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

USD/CAD Capped by Key Resistance Ahead of Canada Retail Sales Data

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Index Faces Larger Pullback as FOMC Retains Fed Fund Forecast
S&P 500 Index Faces Larger Pullback as FOMC Retains Fed Fund Forecast
2020-09-17 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Descending Triangle for FOMC
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Descending Triangle for FOMC
2020-09-16 16:53:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Mixed