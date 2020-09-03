News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook
2020-09-03 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price Action Probes Big Support Zone
2020-09-02 18:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (AUG) Actual: 51.9 Expected: 51.6 Previous: 54.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/cDEOnC5rxw
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (AUG) Actual: 54.4 Expected: 53.7 Previous: 55.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (AUG) Actual: 52.5 Expected: 50.8 Previous: 55.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.40%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5gR9Bx9Wh9
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 51.6 Previous: 54.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final (AUG) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 53.7 Previous: 55.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final (AUG) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 50.8 Previous: 55.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.92% Silver: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/36axPtwPy2
  • 🇪🇸 Markit Services PMI (AUG) Actual: 47.7 Expected: 48 Previous: 51.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-03
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength

2020-09-03 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, European Central Bank – Talking Points:

  • Comments from Chief Economist Philip Lane may weigh on the Euro ahead of the ECB’s September monetary policy meeting.
  • EUR/JPY at risk of reversal after slicing through Rising Wedge support.
  • EUR/USD continues to track in Bull Flag formation despite markedly declining in recent days.

Asia-Pacific Recap

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen clawed back lost ground during Asia-Pacific trade despite better-than-expected Chinese Caixin PMI data, as Beijing plans sweeping policy changes to combat President Trump’s restrictions on the local semi-conductor industry.

Gold and silver slid lower as US 10-year Treasury yields nudged marginally higher.

Looking ahead, Euro-area retail sales for July headline the economic docket ahead of US initial jobless claims data for the week ending August 29.

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Euro May Extend Gains as ECB Holds Fire

Recent comments from Isabel Schnabel suggest that the European Central Bank is reasonably content with its current policy settings, as the ECB Executive Board member stated that “as long as the baseline scenario remains intact, there is no reason to adjust the monetary policy stance”.

Although the central bank’s policies were calibrated “based on the June projections”, Schnabel appears confident that while “we are seeing a certain resurgence of infections, at the moment it looks unlikely that we are going to see a full lockdown again [which] is precisely what we assumed in our baseline scenario in June”.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

These statements imply that the ECB may save its monetary stimulus ammunition at its upcoming meeting on September 10, unless a surge of Covid-19 infections forces regional governments to impose economically devastating restrictions.

In the interim, the Euro may slide lower against its major counterparts after ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane flagged the currency’s “repricing in recent weeks” as a potential headwind hampering the central bank from achieving its inflation mandate.

However, if upcoming fundamental data continues to support the Euro’s recent appreciation, it remains relatively unlikely that European policymakers will act to drag the currency lower.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Consolidating in Bull Flag

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength

EUR/USD daily chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD rates continue to consolidate in a Bull Flag pattern just shy of the psychologically pivotal 1.20 level, suggesting that the Euro may extend its climb against the US Dollar if buyers can overcome resistance at the August high (1.2011).

That being said, the RSI and MACD indicators hint at fading bullish momentum as they continue to retreat from their respective yearly extremes.

Moreover, the gradient of the 21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages have notably plateaued in recent days, hinting that selling pressure may swell in the near term.

A daily close below the 21-DMA (1.1837) and 1.18 level may inspire a more sustained pull back to flag support (1.1715), with a break below the 50-DMA (1.1655) probably bringing the March high (1.1495) into play.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -8% 1%
Weekly 4% -9% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – Rising Wedge in Play

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength

EUR/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

EUR/JPY may be at risk of a significant pullback if support at the August 6 swing-high (125.59) and Rising Wedge support fail to stifle selling pressure.

However, price is still constructively perched above the 21-day moving average (125.50) and 125 level, whilst the RSI and MACD indicators continue to tracking in positive territory.

Therefore, a retest of the April 2019 high (126.79) could eventuate in the coming days if wedge support remains intact, with the apex of the bearish continuation pattern implying price may push to test the 38.2% Fibonacci (128.52) before potentially reversing lower.

On the other hand, a daily close below the 125 level would probably ignite a more sustained pull back in EUR/JPY rates, with key regions of downside interest falling at the June high (124.43) and trend-defining 50-DMA (124.10).

EUR/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -2% 3%
Weekly -26% -1% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Bounce Runs into ST Resistance
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Bounce Runs into ST Resistance
2020-09-02 17:34:00
US Dollar Outlook: Congress Stimulus Bill Impasse May Fuel USD Recovery
US Dollar Outlook: Congress Stimulus Bill Impasse May Fuel USD Recovery
2020-09-02 07:00:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
USD/CAD Rates May Extend Fall as RSI Dives Into Oversold Territory
USD/CAD Rates May Extend Fall as RSI Dives Into Oversold Territory
2020-09-01 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Mixed