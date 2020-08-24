Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Establishes Down Trend Ahead of Fed Symposium
2020-08-24 02:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: Continuation Pattern Appears Ahead of September
2020-08-24 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
2020-08-22 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.43%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NN0wM7V0l2
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.80% Gold: 0.22% Silver: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Pjp09eGVQV
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UWQ5tZcsAr
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/BgAFFVH2XQ
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.03% Germany 30: 0.94% FTSE 100: 0.91% Wall Street: 0.43% US 500: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/klRVc7b409
  • The US Dollar could be readying to turn higher against the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso on bullish technical signals. Will USD/IDR and USD/MYR meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/KVqZYYzK20 https://t.co/H04i4RSfnH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/m7pzsK6PDX
  • - British Pound may face heightened liquidation pressure as #Brexit talks hit a wall - #USDollar eyeing Republican National Convention and Jackson Hole symposium - #ASEAN summit to entail discussion of world’s largest trade agreement in history https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/08/24/British-Pound-at-Risk-on-Brexit-Gridlock-Jackson-Hole-Symposium-in-Focus.html
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4IMhSga2pV
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.45% FTSE 100: 0.38% Germany 30: 0.38% US 500: 0.18% Wall Street: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VSci5Ne3tS
Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

2020-08-24 07:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Index, German Bunds, Bundesrepublik Deutschland Finanzagentur – Talking Points:

  • Cooling US-China tensions soothed investors concerns during Asia-Pacific trade.
  • Rising Covid-19 case numbers in Germany may weigh on regional risk assets in the near-term.
  • DAX 30 stock index poised to move higher despite weakening fundamentals.

Asia-Pacific Recap

Asian equity markets rose during Asia-Pacific trade on the back of easing US-China tensions, as the Trump administration moved to reassure US firms that they can still do business on the Chinese mainland with the popular messaging app WeChat – owned by Tencent.

S&P 500 futures rose alongside the Australian ASX 200 and Japanese Nikkei 225 index whilst the haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen slid against their major counterparts.

Gold drifted lower as US 10-year Treasury yields dipped back below 63 basis points.

Looking ahead, a relatively light economic docket may see investors begin to turn their focus to the upcoming Federal Reserve Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole on August 27.

Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

German Covid-19 Case Surge Threatening DAX 30 Benchmark

The largest daily increase of Covid-19 cases in over 4-months is threatening to halt Germany’s nascent economic recovery, as the number of infections rose by 2034 on August 22, bringing the national total to 232,082. The number of fatalities increased by seven to bring the death toll to 9,267.

This recent surge may force Angela Merkel to reintroduce tighter restrictions, after the German Chancellor stated that “this is a trend that cannot continue and must be halted [as] at this point, there can be no further loosening of restrictions”.

Considering Europe’s largest economy weathered the initial phase of the virus better than a vast majority of its EU counterparts, a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections may take some of the shine off the German recovery and hamper the performance of regional risk assets in the near-term.

Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

Source – Worldometer

In fact, the impact of the recent climb in case numbers is immediately reflected in local mobility data, with all three metrics – walking, driving and transit – noticeably retreating from their respective post-crisis highs set earlier this month. These declines would likely intensify in the wake of tighter restrictions.

With that in mind, Germany’s upcoming second quarter GDP release may not be as influential on the near-term outlook for the benchmark DAX 30 index even if it exceeds expectations, given the deteriorating local health situation and the lagging nature of the economic indicator.

German Mobility Trends (YTD)

Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

Source – Apple Mobility Data

German Bond Issuance May Underpin Risk Assets

Counterbalancing the headwinds facing regional risk assets is the significant increase in long-dated security offerings by the German Treasury, set to double its weekly bond offering from last week to 9.5 billion.

This substantial increase in debt issuance may hamper the performance of ‘safe haven’ German Bunds and in turn direct capital flows into regional equity markets, given the negative correlation seen historically.

Of course, correlation does not imply causation. Nevertheless a significant sell-off in bond prices could potentially underpin the German DAX 30 and limit its potential downside despite a weakening fundamental backdrop.

Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

Source – Bundesrepublik Deutschland Finanzagentur

DAX 30 Daily Chart - 21-DMA Directing Price Higher

From a technical perspective, the German DAX 30 index continues to track within the confines of an Ascending Channel and remains constructively poised above the midpoint of the 2009 uptrend. This suggests that an extension of the rally from the monthly low could be on the cards.

Furthermore, the RSI appears to be climbing away from its neutral midpoint as the MACD indicator hovers comfortably in positive territory. This may be indicative of swelling bullish momentum.

Mobile support at the 21-day moving average (12750) could direct price towards resistance at the yearly open, with a daily close above the July high (13126) needed to carve a path back to the record high set in February (13829).

Conversely, a daily close below the trend-defining 50-DMA (12645) may encourage would-be sellers and potentially result in price sliding towards channel support, with the 200-DMA (12170) serving as the last line of defence for buyers.

Germany's DAX 30 Index May Stumble Amid Climbing Coronavirus Infections

DAX 30 Index daily chart created using TradingView

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 4% 4%
Weekly 0% -6% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EU Stoxx 50 Index May Fall On Disappointing Manufacturing PMI Data
EU Stoxx 50 Index May Fall On Disappointing Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-08-21 07:00:00
USD Index Outlook: DXY Recovery May Fizzle Out Ahead of US Jobs Data
USD Index Outlook: DXY Recovery May Fizzle Out Ahead of US Jobs Data
2020-08-20 07:00:00
DAX 30 Index Eyeing Yearly Highs as German Bunds Approach Key Resistance
DAX 30 Index Eyeing Yearly Highs as German Bunds Approach Key Resistance
2020-08-19 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations
GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations
2020-08-18 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
Bund
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.