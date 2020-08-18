0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Faces High Probability Breakout, Dollar Reversal Plans Stumble
2020-08-18 04:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Price Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Emerges Amid Rebounding Bond Yields
2020-08-18 02:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations
2020-08-18 07:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Weakness Persists, Tough to Bet on Breakouts
2020-08-17 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/siBibkSWzL
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/CvUemQau4U
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/9dhCN2gpqY
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/7VY7cZ0k89
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $0.68B Previous: $1.27B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • The Canadian Dollar gained with government bond yields. Might USD/CAD find its way to current 2020 lows? Canada’s benchmark stock index, the TSX Composite, faces the March high.Get your $USDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/0Ba8E2S7vC https://t.co/iQojvO6p9W
  • The S&P 500 is remarkably refusing a stretch of less than 0.2% from recent highs to hit a fresh record amid talk of vaccine and stimulus. Is there breakout potential and where are ranges more appealing? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/18/SP-500-Faces-High-Probability-Breakout-Dollar-Reversal-Plans-Stumble.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/SYV7rHIGW4
  • The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7m01IG https://t.co/a7irb9bGKy
GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations

GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations

2020-08-18 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

British Pound Outlook, GBP/USD, Brexit Negotiations, European Union – Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar continued to struggle during Asia-Pacific trade despite swelling geopolitical tensions
  • Renewed Brexit negotiations are likely to dictate the performance of the British Pound against its major counterparts.
  • GBP/USD rates are carving out a Bull Flag pattern at key resistance. Is a topside break on the cards?

Asia-Pacific Recap

The haven-associated US Dollar’s struggle continued during Asia-Pacific trade, as the DXY plunged 0.3% whilst the trade-sensitive Australian Dollar climbed back above the 0.7230 level.

The ASX 200 nudged higher whilst the S&P 500 benchmark stock index failed to break to fresh all-time highs.

Gold and silver gained as the yield on the US 10-year Treasury Note dipped back below 70 basis-points.

Looking ahead, US housing starts and building permits data for July may prove market-moving ahead of API crude oil inventories for the week ending August 14.

GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD Dictated by Brexit Negotiations

The next seven weeks of Brexit negotiations between EU and UK officials will likely define the long-term outlook for the politically-sensitive British Pound and could induce volatility in the interim, as “considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries” according to the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost.

These contentious issues have been a consistent sticking point throughout negotiations and may lead to a complete breakdown in talks if the UK fails to heed EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s warning that “the UK’s refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, makes a trade agreement at this point unlikely”.

With negotiations scheduled to conclude on October 2 it seems relatively unlikely that officials will be able to successfully “plug the gaps” needed to deliver an all-encompassing free-trade deal, given the lack of meaningful progress in bilateral trade relations since Britain voted to leave the EU on June 23, 2016.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, Barnier continues “to believe that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UK government want to find an agreement with the EU” as he reaffirmed the trading bloc’s “willingness to reach an ambitious partnership agreement in all areas”.

Clearly both sides have plenty to lose should talks disintegrate and may be willing to compromise in order to shelter their recovering economies from the imposition of economically crippling quotas and tariffs.

With that in mind, a notable progression in negotiations could underpin the British Pound against its major counterparts and soothe market participants' concerns about a potential ‘no-deal’ Brexit outcome.

GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations

Source – Office for National Statistics

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Bull Flag Forming at Key Resistance

GBP/USD rates appear to be carving a Bull Flag continuation pattern just shy of key resistance at the March high (1.3200), after exploding through the downtrend extending from the 2019 high (1.3515) towards the tail-end of July.

An extended push towards the 1.36 level looks in the offing as the RSI climbs back into overbought territory and the trend-defining 50-day moving average (1.2790) crosses above its ‘slower’ 200-period counterpart (1.2665).

A daily close above the March high (1.2300) is needed to validate a topside break of the bullish pattern and open a path for price to push to fresh yearly highs.

On the other hand, a break below the monthly low could trigger a sustained correction back towards the June (1.2813) and April high (1.2648).

GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations

GBP/USD daily chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 4% 5%
Weekly 4% -1% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rates May Wilt on Canadian Inflation and Retail Sales Data
USD/CAD Rates May Wilt on Canadian Inflation and Retail Sales Data
2020-08-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecast: SPY, QQQ Inch Towards All-Time-Highs
S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecast: SPY, QQQ Inch Towards All-Time-Highs
2020-08-13 17:36:00
EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower on Disappointing GDP, Employment Data
EU Stoxx 50 Index May Slide Lower on Disappointing GDP, Employment Data
2020-08-13 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.