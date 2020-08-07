US Dollar Poised to Recover Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
Gold Price Forecast: New Highs Beget New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-06 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Drifting Lower as US Jobs Report Nears
2020-08-07 08:07:00
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Candidates, S&P 500 Complacency Awaits NFPs
2020-08-07 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/aYP6u4dYvN
  • BoE's Ramsden says it is important to highlight that yesterday was the first time the MPC had published a box on negative interest rates, adds that the BoE is not actively planning for negative rates $GBP
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/5NugccrS4Y
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/uD9ag1wVql
  • 🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €6.232B Previous: €5.584B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-07
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.86%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T3n9fbT3ro
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €5.584B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-07
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.17% Gold: -0.23% Silver: -2.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/z206G51RmC
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/wGL1J1rSJO
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AKv1xYVDEZ
US Dollar Poised to Recover Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

US Dollar Poised to Recover Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

2020-08-07 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

US Dollar Index, HEALS Act, US Nonfarm Payrolls Report, Jobless Claims, Permanent Job Losses – Talking Points:

  • Geopolitical tensions fueled risk aversion as market participants look ahead to US nonfarm payrolls for July.
  • Climbing permanent job losses in the United States may continue to hamper the US Dollar.
  • USD Index carving Bear Flag at key resistance after falling to its lowest levels since May 2018

Asia-Pacific Recap

Escalating US-China tensions notably weighed on investor sentiment throughout Asia-Pacific trade, as President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting US firms from doing business with Chinese-owned WeChat and TikTok fueled haven inflows.

The executive order comes into effect 45 days from now and follows on from Trump’s threats to shut down TikTok if the company’s owners – ByteDance - fail to facilitate a sale of the highly-addictive application to a US corporation by September 15.

Given WeChat is run by one of China’s most valuable tech companies – Tencent – retaliatory escalation from Beijing is almost a certainty and could lead to period of sustained risk aversion.

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen rose against their trade sensitive counterparts after the announcement whilst gold prices retreated from fresh record highs.

Developments should continue to be watched in the upcoming session, with a vitriolic response from China probably fueling haven inflows and anchoring global risk assets.

Looking ahead, the US jobs report for July could prove market-moving, with the unemployment rate expected to decline to 10.5%.

US Dollar Poised to Recover Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Non-Farm Payrolls on Tap

The upcoming US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report may underpin the Greenback’s tentative recovery against its major counterparts, should the volatility-inducing monthly release exceed expectations of a further 1.58 million jobs added to the local economy in July.

This would build on yesterday’s positive jobless claims data with both continuing and initial claims declining to the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

However, longer-term unemployment measures continue to climb as 2.89 workers claimed to have permanently lost their jobs in June, jumping by a staggering 588,000 in just 4 weeks.

Unfortunately these numbers look set to rise as the novel coronavirus hampers the return to normalcy in several US states, intensifying the pressure on Congress to deliver additional fiscal stimulus measures to support the nascent economic recovery.

Attempting to build on what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes "worked in the CARES Act”.

US Dollar Poised to Recover Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Source – Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Therefore, it seems rational to expect that positive employment data could buoy the US Dollar, showing that the situation may not be as dire as first thought and keeping the ever-supportive Federal Reserve temporarily at bay.

Nevertheless, with permanent job losses rising significantly and US policymakers “trillions of dollars apart” according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a positive NFP report may only serve to ease the intensity of USD selling seen in recent days and allow the under-fire currency to climb out of oversold territory.

Disappointing data is likely to exacerbate the Greenback’s decline as investors position for the provision of further monetary stimulus from a Federal Reserve that remains “committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time”.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart – Bear Flag Continuation Pattern in Play

US Dollar Poised to Recover Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

USD Index (DXY) daily chart created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, the US Dollar may extend its tentative recovery from the yearly low (92.52) as RSI divergence hints at underlying exhaustion in the recent plunge below the 2011 uptrend.

A push back to resistance at the September 2018 low (93.81) looks on the cards, as the RSI attempts to climb out of oversold territory for the first time since July 21 and the MACD eyes a cross back above its ‘slower’ counterpart.

The path of least resistance remains to the downside should price remain capped by the 94.00 mark, with a near-term recovery potentially carving out a Bear Flag continuation pattern at key resistance and probably coinciding with RSI respecting its downtrend extending from the yearly extremes.

Conversely, a daily close above the September 2018 low may invalidate the bearish continuation pattern and hint at a more sustained recovery to test resistance at the March low (94.65).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears are Back - EUR/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action: USD Bears are Back - EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-05 14:09:00
DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs
DAX 30 Index Hampered by Covid-19 Concerns As German Bunds Eye Fresh Highs
2020-08-05 07:00:00
EUR/JPY Poised for Near-Term Pullback as Technical Divergence Takes Shape
EUR/JPY Poised for Near-Term Pullback as Technical Divergence Takes Shape
2020-08-04 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.