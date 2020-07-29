US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September 2018 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-07-29 04:00:00
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Prices May Fall Based on Technical and Positioning Signs
2020-07-29 06:00:00
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Taking Aim at 1.30 Level
2020-07-29 08:00:00
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/S9FlmdcSlC
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Consumer Credit (JUN) Actual: £-0.086B Expected: £-2B Previous: £-4.597B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (JUN) Actual: £1.90B Expected: £1.8B Previous: £1.22B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (JUN) Actual: 40.00K Expected: 33.9K Previous: 9.3K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • 🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q2) Actual: -0.1% Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • 🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q2) Actual: -9% Previous: -8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 33.9K Previous: 9.3K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £1.8B Previous: £1.22B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q2) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q2) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

2020-07-29 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

FOMC Interest Rate Decision, US Dollar, Monetary Policy, Federal Reserve Balance Sheet – Talking Points:

  • The upcoming FOMC interest rate decision may exacerbate the US Dollar’s recent decline
  • USD looks set to extend its losses against its major counterparts after snapping through long-term trend support.

Asia-Pacific Recap

A mixed day of trade during the Asia-Pacific session saw the ASX 200 nudge higher, despite the Australian consumer price index falling 1.9% in the three months through June.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.72% after Fitch Ratings downgraded Japan’s outlook from stable to negative. Gold pulled back from its record high, whilst silver stalled above the $24/oz mark.

The US Dollar continued to slide against its major counterparts as the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar climbed 0.27%.

Looking ahead, the upcoming FOMC rate decision headlines the economic docket with Chairman Jerome Powell and the committee expected to retain their dovish forward guidance for monetary policy.

US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Hangs on Upcoming FOMC Meeting

The US Dollar may extend declines against its major counterparts as the Federal Reserve looks set to continue supporting “the flow of credit to households and businesses” after announcing, “an extension through December 31 of its lending facilities that were scheduled to expire on or around September 30”.

This extension comes ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) interest rate decision, suggesting that the board may continue to lean on lending facilities and its asset purchasing program to “help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic”, as the central bank’s balance sheet looks set to balloon back above $7 trillion.

US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

Source – Federal Reserve

With the central bank monitoring “the implications of incoming information related to public health”, accommodative monetary policy looks set to stay for the foreseeable future as cases of the novel coronavirus climb past 4.4 million.

To that end, intent focus will be given to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference, with an overtly dovish tone potentially exacerbating the Greenback’s decline against its major counterparts.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index** Monthly Chart – Break of 2014 Uptrend Suggests Further Declines

US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Index monthly chart created using TradingView

**USD Index averages EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, JPY/USD

Zooming out to a monthly timeframe highlights the magnitude of the US Dollar’s decline in recent weeks, as price takes out the uptrend extending from the 2014 low (0.9884) and begins to test support at the 2003 high (1.2527).

The Greenback looks set to extend its declines as the RSI dives below 50 into bearish territory and price breaks below the trend-defining 50-month moving average (1.2644).

A sustained slide towards the 38.2% Fibonacci could be on the table should price successfully close below the 2003 high (1.2527) and validate the break of 6-year trend support.

US Dollar Index** Weekly Chart – Break of 200-WMA Could Accelerate Losses

US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Index monthly chart created using TradingView

**USD Index averages EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, JPY/USD

Jumping into a weekly timeframe reinforces the bearish outlook for the liquidity-rich currency, as price easily slices through supportive confluence at the 200-WMA (1.2690) and 2014 uptrend.

Selling pressure may intensify as the RSI dives below 40 for the first time since early 2018, potentially driving price below the 2003 high (1.2527) and carving a path for price to test the 38.2% Fibonacci (1.2289).

Entry of the oscillator into oversold conditions probably coincides with a break below the 1.22 level.

However, sellers still need a weekly close below 1.25 to validate bearish potential.

US Dollar Index** Daily Chart – RSI Hints at Short-Term Recovery

US Dollar Outlook: Long-Term USD Trends in Focus Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Index monthly chart created using TradingView

**USD Index averages EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, JPY/USD

Finally, the daily chart may provide USD bulls with some encouragement as the RSI just exceeds the extremes of early June, despite the haven-associated currency collapsing over 5% against its major counterparts in July.

This divergence between the oscillator and price suggests underlying exhaustion in the recent surge to the downside, as sellers fail to breach pivotal support at the 2019 low (1.2476).

With that in mind, a short-term recovery could see price retest the January low daily close (1.2666) and downtrend resistance extending from the yearly high (1.4428).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq, S&P Outlook: FOMC Correction Potential as Hope Drives the Bid
Nasdaq, S&P Outlook: FOMC Correction Potential as Hope Drives the Bid
2020-07-28 18:34:00
S&P 500 Index Dictated By Coronavirus Relief Bill Talks, FOMC Rate Decision
S&P 500 Index Dictated By Coronavirus Relief Bill Talks, FOMC Rate Decision
2020-07-28 07:00:00
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Drives Monthly Low, USD Smashed
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Drives Monthly Low, USD Smashed
2020-07-27 18:02:00
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Stock Indexes May Fall as Covid-19 Fears Heat Up
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Stock Indexes May Fall as Covid-19 Fears Heat Up
2020-07-27 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.