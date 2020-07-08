GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Even Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Ease Back, Gold Ready to Break
2020-07-08 04:49:00
Gold Price Forecast: Another Move to New Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-07 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-08 07:00:00
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Renewed #NoDealBrexit fears may prevent further upside for $GBPUSD as it approaches a key inflection point #FTSE100 seems…
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/xHcEnKJw1T
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.66% FTSE 100: -0.73% France 40: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8ZsLHTMPcY
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/Uxd98RojKz
  • 🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (JUN) Actual: 3.2% Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 05:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • Correction: A lot has changed since I wrote about the RCEP in September 2019. The agreement with all the participants would account for 50 percent of global GDP and a third of the world's population - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/09/17/Asia-FX-Markets-Eye-RCEP-Trade-Talks-as-Regional-Growth-Sputters.html https://t.co/1i5FK3ujw5
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (JUN) Actual: 44 Previous: 36.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (JUN) Actual: 38.8 Previous: 15.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/JgoS8voYzp
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears

2020-07-08 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

GBP/USD, FTSE 100, Brexit, UK-EU Trade Negotiations – Talking Points:

  • Risk appetite notably soured during APAC trade as coronavirus concerns continue to drag on investor sentiment
  • Renewed ‘no deal’ Brexit fears may prevent further upside for GBP/USD as it approaches a key inflection point
  • FTSE 100 index seems poised for further declines with price perched precariously above pivotal support. Could a sustained sell-off be on the cards?

Asia-Pacific Recap

Coronavirus concerns continued to dictate market sentiment throughout the Asia-Pacific trading session as the re-imposition of lockdown measures in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, hampered regional risk-sensitive assets.

The Australian Dollar retreated alongside the ASX 200 as Chinese equities paused for breath after a historic surge above the 16,000 handle. S&P 500 futures notably declined after daily new cases of Covid-19 in Texas jumped above 10,000 for the first time.

News that the Trump administration may look to undermine the Hong Kong Dollar’s peg to the US Dollar could fuel further risk aversion in the upcoming session as the world’s two biggest economies continue to go toe-to-toe.

Looking ahead, comments from European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos may prove market moving whilst EIA crude oil inventories could help to support WTI prices should stockpiles decline more than expected.

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

UK Ready to Leave EU on ‘Australia’ terms

Although the United Kingdom’s recovery “has come sooner and has been faster” than originally anticipated, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane stressed there remains “a huge amount of uncertainty about what paths the economy might take from here”.

This uncertainty may be compounded by reports claiming that Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Britain would be ready to leave the European Union on “Australia” terms at the end of the transition period, if a ratified deal fails to get across the finish line.

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears

Source – Office for National Statistics (ONS)

The introduction of an agreement mirroring the EU’s current trade terms with Australia – based primarily on World Trade Organization rules - would be economically crippling for both parties, resulting in the imposition of restrictive quotes and tariffs.

That being said, the Prime Minister may be attempting to soften the bloc’s position on several contentious issues holding back the negotiations as the EU remains firm in its attempts to garner a ‘level playing field’.

Nevertheless, the ongoing talks may continue to act as an anchor on the British Pound and regional risk assets as investors adapt to the distinct possibility of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily Chart – Yearly Downtrend Capping Upside Potential

Image of FTSE 100 Index Price Daily Chart

FTSE 100 index daily chart created using TradingView

When accounting for the UK’s fundamental backdrop, it comes as no surprise that the FTSE 100 index has grossly underperformed its major counterparts.

From a technical perspective, the outlook remains tilted to the downside despite price remaining temporarily underpinned by Ascending Channel support and the 50-day moving average (6,105).

The development of the Momentum indicator reinforces the bearish tilt seen in recent price action and could potentially encourage sellers, should it break through support extending from early-April.

A close below the July low (6,084) is needed to validate bearish potential, with a break below the psychologically pivotal 5,800 level possibly leading to a resumption of the primary downtrend.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 39% -24% 10%
Weekly 12% -14% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart – 200-DMA Stifling Buyers

Image of GBP/USD Price Daily Chart

GBP/USD daily chart created using TradingView

The British Pound continues to benefit from US Dollar weakness as it surged back above the 50-DMA (1.2460) after finding support at the psychological 1.2250 level.

With the RSI strengthening above its mid-point, a push above the 200-DMA (1.2590) to test the April high (1.2648) may be on the cards.

However, a break of the June high (1.2813) remains relatively should the RSI fail to break above its key inflection zone into bullish territory above 60.

A swift reversal of the oscillator may ignite selling pressure, with a close below the 50-DMA (1.2460) potentially carving a path back to the June low (1.2252).

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -5% -4%
Weekly -9% 3% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

CAC 40, IBEX 35 Poised to Fall Amid Souring Market Sentiment
CAC 40, IBEX 35 Poised to Fall Amid Souring Market Sentiment
2020-07-07 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Stalls Ahead of Key Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Stalls Ahead of Key Support
2020-07-06 19:22:00
Euro Charts Hint at Rise, EU Stoxx 50 at Risk Amid Stimulus Talks
Euro Charts Hint at Rise, EU Stoxx 50 at Risk Amid Stimulus Talks
2020-07-06 07:00:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Stock Index May Fall on Fed Balance Sheet Contraction
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Stock Index May Fall on Fed Balance Sheet Contraction
2020-07-03 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.