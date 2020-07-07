CAC 40, IBEX 35 Poised to Fall Amid Souring Market Sentiment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bull Flag Still on Radar as RSI Preserves Bullish Trend
2020-07-07 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-06 21:40:00
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails
2020-07-06 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Holds Near 2020 High as Fed Main Street Program Goes Operational
2020-07-07 04:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Struggling to Break Through 1.25
2020-07-07 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/07/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Turn-Lower-as-Covid-19-Fears-Reemerge.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #oott #COVID19
  • Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here:https://t.co/ePTJlbUP7c https://t.co/bdDrVU9XED
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: 25.2% Previous: -10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-07
  • Chinese gold reserves $110.76bln at the end of June from $108.29bln at the end of May, according to the PBoC
  • EU Commission - Euro Area GDP 2020 forecast at -8.7% (-7.7% previous) - 2021 GDP forecast at 6.1% (6.3% previous)
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: 25.2 Previous: -10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-07
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tjZNp13KdF
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-07
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.86% Oil - US Crude: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lEzwwnbzPY
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/s1hwlaOtlm
CAC 40, IBEX 35 Poised to Fall Amid Souring Market Sentiment

CAC 40, IBEX 35 Poised to Fall Amid Souring Market Sentiment

2020-07-07 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

IBEX 35, CAC 40, Euro Open – Talking Points:

  • Risk appetite waned during Asia-Pacific trade as escalating coronavirus concerns soured investor sentiment
  • Spain’s IBEX 35 index struggling to overcome Fibonacci resistance despite RSI strengthening to the upside
  • France’s CAC 40 index remains perched at support although waning Momentum suggests a reversal may be on the cards.

Asia-Pacific Recap

Risk appetite evaporated during Asia-Pacific trade as the imposition of stage-3 lockdown restrictions in Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, spooked market participants.

The Australian Dollar plunged as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the 6-week lockdown in response to 191 new cases recorded in the state – blowing past the March record of 111.

Haven-seeking flows fueled the US Dollar as it clawed back against its major counterparts whilst S&P 500 futures reversed just shy of the pivotal 3,200 level.

Crude oil plunged amid weakening fundamentals as investors eye the upcoming EIA crude oil inventory report with expectations of a 3.4-million-barrel draw, following up on last week’s 7.1-million-barrel reduction.

Looking ahead, speeches from several members of the Federal Reserve could provide an insight into the central bank’s view on the current state of affairs, whilst Canadian PMI data may also prove market-moving.

CAC 40, IBEX 35 Poised to Fall Amid Souring Market Sentiment
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

IBEX 35 Index Daily Chart – Struggling at Fibonacci Resistance

Spain’s IBEX 35 Index has grossly underperformed its regional counterparts, climbing a measly 37% from the yearly lows, in comparison to the German DAX index’s 63% recovery and a 43% surge in the French CAC 40.

However, the Spanish benchmark index remains constructively positioned after bouncing off supportive convergence at the 50-DMA (7,127) and the uptrend extending from the March low.

A daily close above the June 10 gap (7,664) may invigorate buyers and carve a path back to the post-crisis high (7,993) with an entry of the RSI into overbought territory potentially fueling a push back to the 200-DMA (8,380).

On the other hand, inability to sustain a push above the 78.6% Fibonacci (7,560) may result in a sharp retreat to support at the 50-DMA (7,127).

Image of IBEX 35 index price daily chart

IBEX35 index daily chart created using TradingView

CAC 40 Index Daily Chart – Breakaway Gap a Step Too Far?

France’s CAC 40 Index seems poised to test resistance at the 200-day moving average (5,310) as it continues to track within an ascending Schiff Pitchfork.

The steep incline of the 50-DMA suggests the potential for further upside as price breaks back above the psychologically imposing 5,000 level.

The RSI and Momentum indicators may fuel further buying, remaining perched constructively above their respective midpoints and strengthening into bullish territory.

A daily close above June high (5,213) could ignite a push to test Pitchfork median resistance and the 200-DMA (5,320).

Conversely, failure to convincingly break above the 61.8% Fibonacci (5,164) could see price fall back to parallel support, with the 50% Fibonacci (4,872) standing in the way of a potential collapse back to the April high (4,720).

Image of CAC 40 index price daily chart

CAC40 index daily chart created using TradingView

France 40 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% -8% 6%
Weekly -4% 15% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Stalls Ahead of Key Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Stalls Ahead of Key Support
2020-07-06 19:22:00
Euro Charts Hint at Rise, EU Stoxx 50 at Risk Amid Stimulus Talks
Euro Charts Hint at Rise, EU Stoxx 50 at Risk Amid Stimulus Talks
2020-07-06 07:00:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Stock Index May Fall on Fed Balance Sheet Contraction
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Stock Index May Fall on Fed Balance Sheet Contraction
2020-07-03 07:00:00
S&P Rallies to Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Jumps After Strong NFP Report
S&P Rallies to Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Jumps After Strong NFP Report
2020-07-02 14:24:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Mixed
IBEX 35
News & Analysis at your fingertips.