We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD RSI Retains Bullish Trend Ahead of US Employment Report
2020-07-02 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $EURUSD may rise alongside Germany's $DAX stock market index as the spotlight turns to June's US non-farm payrolls data.…
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (JUN) Actual: 5.1K Previous: 26.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.25% France 40: 1.05% FTSE 100: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QPqWD4kkb9
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (JUN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 26.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • 🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: -1.3% Expected: -1.2% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/02/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-if-US-Jobs-Data-Cools-Fed-Stimulus-Prospects.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #NFP #Fed https://t.co/XNYBRVPARh
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.2% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • What’s the outlook for gold, USD, and the US economy? Jim Rogers shares his thoughts with @DailyFX only on "Trading Global Markets Decoded" #podcast: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/NCOLQjs5kw
  • NFPs are dead ahead and my focus is more on short-term charged moves like that of $EURUSD versus trend considerations from Nasdaq or Gold. My video: 'EURUSD on Breakout Watch with #NFPs, Nasdaq and Gold Attempt New Highs' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/02/EURUSD-on-Breakout-Watch-with-NFPs-Nasdaq-and-Gold-Attempt-New-Highs.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/cyWxYWZkNl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aUv2xGIqpL
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View

DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View

2020-07-02 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

EUR/USD, DAX 30, European Union, Non-Farm Payrolls, Europe Open – Talking Points:

  • Overnight positivity fueled risk assets throughout Asia-Pacific trade
  • US jobs data headlines the economic docket and may stoke further optimism
  • EUR/USD Bull Flag pattern may lead to further upside
  • Germany’s DAX 30 index seems poised to break higher as price tracks in a bullish Symmetrical Triangle. Could the benchmark index move back above 13,000?

The positivity from last night’s Wall Street session carried into Asia-Pacific trade with risk assets broadly outperforming their haven-associated brethren.

The US Dollar and Japanese Yen trekked lower as investors were notably buoyed by news from pharmaceutical juggernaut Pfizer, confirming one of their potential vaccines was successful in producing antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Despite recording the largest daily increase of Covid-19 cases in California and Houston, the S&P 500 nudged back above 3,100. Followed higher by the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar as market participants seemingly dismiss lockdown concerns in favor of relatively positive manufacturing data.

Looking ahead, US non-farm payrolls headlines the economic docket of the last trading day for the week, as US market participants celebrate 4th of July.

DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View

Market reaction chart created using TradingView

Non-Farm Payrolls Takes Centre-Stage

A shortened trading week results in an early release of the volatility-inducing US non-farm payrolls, with expectations of 3 million jobs being added to the local economy in June.

Flashing back to last month’s surprising addition of 2.5 million jobs, grossly surpassing estimates of an 8 million decline, calls into question the accuracy of the forecast this time around.

Nevertheless, a better than expected print may continue to lift sentiment already bolstered by news of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine and building off a modest, yet positive monthly increase in private payrolls – slightly undershooting estimates of 3 million with 2.37 million employees hired in June.

DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Bull Flag Still In Play

DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View

EUR/USD daily chart created using TradingView

An interesting dynamic has developed over the last few days of trade as the Momentum indicator diverges with RSI and recent bullish price action.

Although EUR/USD seems to be carving out a Bull Flag formation above bearish invalidation at the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.1167) Momentum continues to fade into negative territory.

With this in mind, price action may not be as cut and dry as it seems. A daily close above resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci (1.1312) potentially validates a break of the bullish continuation pattern, with the implied move suggesting a potential surge above the March high (1.1495).

However, a bearish tilt remains should the Momentum indicator fail to catch up with its technical cousin, the RSI, potentially leading the Euro to break down against its US Dollar counterpart.

A close below the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.1167) may encourage sellers to resume the primary downtrend extending from the 2018 highs with key regions of support falling at the 200-DMA (1.1072) should price hurdle the support zone extending from the late-March highs (1.1120 – 1.1150).

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 5% 5%
Weekly 11% -6% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Germany Takes Over EU Presidency

The start of July signaled a pass of the baton to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union.

The Chancellor faces significant short-term challenges as the EU’s ‘frugal four’ – Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria – hold up plans for a proposed 750 billion recovery fund.

With several member nations objecting to the proposed distribution of funds, the pain-staking task of getting all 27-member states to agree and ratify terms probably won’t happen overnight.

However, the political prowess, reputation and experience of the Chancellor may accelerate the process, quenching investors calls for further stimulus.

Development will continue to be closely watched with a successful outcome potentially placing a premium on regional risk assets.

DAX 30 Daily Chart – Bullish Symmetrical Triangle Could Stoke Further Upside

DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View

DAX 30 daily chart created using TradingView

The German benchmark index has tracked in a frustratingly tight range either side of the 200-day moving average (12,160) since mid-June, carving out a bullish Symmetrical Triangle capped by resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci (12,572).

The outlook for the DAX seems tilted to the upside as price rests tentatively above the sentiment-defining 200-DMA.

With the RSI remaining constructively positioned above its midpoint the path of least resistance appears skewed to the upside.

A daily close above the 78.6% Fibonacci (12,572) is needed to validate a topside break of the bullish continuation pattern, with an implied move potentially seeing price scale back above the yearly open (13,126) to retest the February highs (13,770).

Conversely, price could descend to support at the intersection of the 2009 uptrend and 61.8% Fibonacci (11,586), if sellers can overcome the 200-DMA (12,160) and triangle support.

Development of the Momentum indicator may prove pivotal as it bounces off channel support. Reversion of the oscillator to 8-week resistance potentially bolstering bullish potential. A break of resistance likely fueling a near-term correction.

Germany 30 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -8% -8%
Weekly -20% 17% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
2020-07-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Threatens Range Break, Big Week Ahead
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Threatens Range Break, Big Week Ahead
2020-06-29 15:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.