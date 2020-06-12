We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Sentiment recovered in Asia trade after carry over from #WallStreet bloodbath #COVID19 cases surge re-igniting secondary…
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY Actual: -24.5% Expected: -22.6% Previous: -5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 Construction Output YoY Actual: -44% Expected: -36.2% Previous: -7.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 Manufacturing Production YoY Actual: -28.5% Expected: -19.9% Previous: -9.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 Industrial Production YoY Actual: -24.4% Expected: -19.3% Previous: -8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP MoM Actual: -20.4% Expected: -18.4% Previous: -5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 Goods Trade Balance Actual: £-7.49B Expected: £-11.621B Previous: £-11.85B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade Actual: £0.31B Previous: £-3.96B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • 🇬🇧 GDP 3-Month Avg Actual: -10.4% Expected: -10% Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover

EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover

2020-06-12 06:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Europe Open, Wall Street, EUR/USD, FOMC Talking Points:

  • Market sentiment recovered in Asia trade, as carryover from Wall Street’s bloodbath was seen early in risk assets
  • COVID-19 cases surge in several US states, re-igniting secondary outbreak concerns
  • EUR/USD fails to break key resistance as the RSI retreats from overbought territory. Where to next?

Asia-Pacific Recap

Follow-through from last night’s Wall Street session was evident early in Asia trade, as the haven-linked US Dollar and Japanese Yen continued to surge while S&P 500 futures plunged alongside the risk-sensitive Australia Dollar.

Appetite for risk seemed to return after the first hour of trade in the Tokyo session, as risk assets began to retrace early losses. US Treasury yields moved higher followed by US stock futures as the Yen plunged after Japanese Industrial Production declined to the lowest readings since 2011.

Looking forward, UK GDP and Balance of Trade data headline the economic docket with GDP expected to shrink 10% in the three months to April.

Image of AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Source – Trading View

Bloodbath on Wall Street as US COVID-19 Cases Surge

US stocks were hammered overnight as a surge of new cases in California, Texas and Florida ignite fears of a possible secondary outbreak.

The S&P500 plunged 5.9% with the Dow Jones dropping just shy of 2,000 points, as risk-appetite all but disappeared.

Not even a decline in continuing jobless claims could stop the bleeding, as the dovish economic outlook portrayed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to suck the wind out of risk asset’s sails.

Russell 2000 small-caps took the brunt of the sell-off, plummeting 7.5% after pushing into overbought territory just two days ago.

However, the decline may not be solely based on investor sentiment as the expansion of the central bank’s balance sheet falls to the lowest levels since February.

A continuation of this trend could fuel the recent decline, as investors begin to assess the “considerable risks to economic outlook over the medium term”.

Image of US COVID-19 Daily New Cases

Source - Worldometer

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Image of EUR/USD Price Daily Chart

Source – Trading View

Despite soaring into overbought territory earlier in June, EUR/USD failed to penetrate formidable resistance at the convergence of the 2018 downtrend and June 2019 high (1.1412).

A bearish engulfing candle at the psychologically imposing 1.14-handle may signal a correction in the recent rally, as price closed below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (1.1311) of the March range.

Furthermore, the RSI diving back below 70, in combination with the momentum indicator U-turning at the March high, could initiate further downside pressure as prices decline towards support at the August 2019 high (1.1250) and 23.6% Fibonacci (1.1202).

Nevertheless, the development of the 50- and 200-day moving averages remains bullish, as a ‘golden cross’ becomes increasingly likely.

Should price remain constructive above support at the 1.12-handle, in tandem with the RSI surging back into overbought, a push to retest the monthly high (1.1423) could eventuate.

However, a break below the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.1167) may carve out a path for price to push back to the June low (1.1100), with the 200-MA (1.1046) and April high (1.1039) pivotal in preventing a collapse back to the yearly low (1.0636).

-- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.