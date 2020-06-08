US Dollar, Yen May Rise as Markets Turn Timid After US Jobs Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned
2020-06-06 20:00:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
2020-06-06 13:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable
2020-06-08 08:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rise as Markets Turn Timid After US Jobs Data
2020-06-08 06:30:00
JPY May Rise if OECD, World Bank Forecasts Shatter Growth Prospects
2020-06-08 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD: ampliación del diferencial con EE. UU., toma de beneficios y #FOMC #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/v9lzvx9BRw
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/SyU0kd8YJO
  • The US Dollar may be at risk to losses against some of its #ASEAN counterparts. USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR and USD/IDR have recently broken to the downside. Will losses continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/0RTlj6maTT https://t.co/tAjyiGdiBU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p1yur5vRUK
  • US Dollar, Yen May Rise as Markets Turn Timid After US Jobs Data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/06/08/US-Dollar-Yen-May-Rise-as-Markets-Turn-Timid-After-US-Jobs-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USD #JPY https://t.co/HP3XWaONgL
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.26% Silver: 0.86% Gold: 0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QxktBxo9XV
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EOiPg7nvNM
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/hV28gv4zP5
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: -0.02% France 40: -0.59% FTSE 100: -0.72% Germany 30: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LbxByKPYNt
  • Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/08/Crude-Oil-Prices-Yawn-at-OPEC-Cuts-World-Bank-Outlook-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CrudeOil #OPEC
US Dollar, Yen May Rise as Markets Turn Timid After US Jobs Data

US Dollar, Yen May Rise as Markets Turn Timid After US Jobs Data

2020-06-08 06:30:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

US JOBS DATA, STOCKS, WORLD BANK, US DOLLAR, YEN – TALKING POINTS:

  • Financial markets surprisingly timid following upbeat US jobs report
  • Traders’ focus may finally have turned to long-term economic malaise
  • US Dollar, Yen may rise if World Bank outlook update sours sentiment

Financial markets languished in digestion mode at the start of the trading week. Futures tracking the bellwether S&P 500 stock index oscillated near Friday’s highs, where it rose in the wake of surprisingly strong US employment data. Asia-Pacific bourses performed in kind, shedding early gains to trade flat ahead of the opening bell in Europe.

The standstill suggests traders are shying away from extrapolating US labor market strength to feed the broader risk-on narrative defining financial markets since late March. That is when the Federal Reserve began unveiling a series of back-to-back stimulus programs aimed at unlocked seized-up credit markets, starting with making QE open-ended.

Currency markets echo standstill in S&P 500 futures, gold as sentiment trends idle

Chart created with TradingView

This seemingly sudden lack of enthusiasm after weeks of sometimes confounding exuberance is eye-catching. Perhaps markets have now adequately priced in the Fed’s heretofore successful firefighting efforts as well as the broadening global unwind of coronavirus lockdown measures. That may set the stage for relief triggered by these near-term wins to give way to concerns about the incoming recession’s longer-term impact.

To that end, the semi-annual outlook update from the World Bank due today may take on greater significance than usual. While the downbeat tone that will almost certainly appear should be especially surprising, it may help to crystalize the malaise ahead at a time when markets are prepared to truly hear the message. A gloomy tilt from ECB President Christine Lagarde – due at the European Parliament – may be an amplifier.

If risk appetite does unravel, the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen seem like the most likely beneficiaries in the G10 FX space. On the other side of the spectrum, the cyclical Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars may bear the brunt of selling pressure. Major currencies of every stripe may likewise outperform against emerging-market counterparts as the premium on liquidity swells anew.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist at DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Sets Fresh All-Time-Highs, US Stocks Jump on Jobs Report
Nasdaq 100 Sets Fresh All-Time-Highs, US Stocks Jump on Jobs Report
2020-06-05 19:00:00
Macro Matters: USD Down the Drain as Euro, CAD, Aussie Rip Higher
Macro Matters: USD Down the Drain as Euro, CAD, Aussie Rip Higher
2020-06-04 18:37:00
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds Around Big Fig Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds Around Big Fig Support
2020-06-03 18:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.