We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on European Central Bank (ECB) Meeting
2020-06-03 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-03 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-02 21:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-06-03 00:00:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD: sobrecompra evidente tras la publicación del #PIB del 1T #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/FaecMC7oBM
  • Gold currently trades around $1,740/oz. and looks set to push higher if the sell-off in the US dollar continues. Get your $gld technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/oFwLhi2XB8 https://t.co/WlJuIKDaiv
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Final Actual: 32.3 Expected: 31.4 Previous: 17.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Final Actual: 32.6 Expected: 31.4 Previous: 16.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change Actual: 238K Expected: 200K Previous: 372K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate Actual: 6.3% Expected: 6.2% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • 6.9 Magnitude earthquake at Antofagasta, Chile, according to ESMC #Copper
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.31%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kOm1mZxWQZ
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9.5% Previous: 8.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Final due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 30.5 Previous: 13.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus

GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus

2020-06-03 07:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

EU, Brexit, Euro, GBPUSD, Talking Points:

  • Australia ends historic period of economic growth as GDP contracts 0.3% in the first quarter of 2020
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to push for a 100 billion stimulus package ahead of the European Central Bank press conference
  • GBP/USD remains confined within a bullish continuation pattern as it tests familiar resistance

Asia-Pacific Recap: Optimism Fuels Risk Appetite

It’s safe to say that appetite for risk was plentiful during Asia trade, with green seen across the board in global equities markets, while safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar and Japanese Yen continued to depreciate against their major counterparts.

The commodity-linked AUD/USD dipped after pushing to the highest levels since January as Australia ends historic period of economic growth, with the contraction in 1Q GDP pushing the region towards a technical recession.

Gold and US treasuries slipped as market participants dismiss a multitude of existential risks to the global economic recovery and appear to be putting their capital to work. Crude pushed to fresh three-month highs ahead of the OPEC meeting on June 9th as the update to API crude inventories showed a 0.5-million-barrel draw in the week ending May 29th.

Image of custom market

Source – Trading View

European PMIs Headline Economic Docket; Merkel Continues Stimulus Talks

With the final Services PMI prints for Germany, France, Italy and the Eurozone on tap, investors will get the chance to assess the progress made since the record contractions seen in April.

Unemployment should also be closely monitored to gauge the rate of economic recovery and whether the gradual reopening of economies is helping to replenish the hard-hit labour market. Particular attention will fall on German data as the Euro Zone powerhouse attempts to claw its way out of a recession.

Although German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to get the announced EUR100 billion stimulus package across the line after nine hours of deliberation, the development did little to dampen the bullish price action the Euro and the DAX.

As deliberations are set to resume today, the confirmation of the stimulus package, which includes the implementation of a municipal aid rescue fund and the allowance of investment write-offs, could fuel the appreciation in EUR/USD.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

Baby Steps Forward as Brexit Talks Continue

Little progress seems to have been made to secure a free trade Brexit deal as negotiators from the UK and the European Union (EU) enter their fourth round of talks this week.

The repeated butting of heads on a long list of issues has reignited concerns that a ‘No Deal’ Brexit could become a more than likely scenario. As noted earlier, the door is closing incredibly quickly on Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the deadline to extend the transition period is set for June 30th, and the progress, or lack thereof, in the next three weeks may ultimately determine the next six months of price action for the Pound Sterling.

GBPUSD Daily Chart: Ascending Triangle in Play?

Image of GBP/USD rate daily chart

Source – Trading View

The British Pound has continued where it left off last month, climbing 4.5% against its US Dollar counterpart since the 18th of May low (1.2075). GBP/USD has now run into a familiar enemy at the April-highs (1.2610 – 1.2650), which has proved insurmountable in two previous attempts. Convergence with the 200-day moving average (MA) presents a formidable challenge to further gains as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) wanes ahead of the overbought region above 70.

Although there is a degree of bearish divergence on both oscillators, the development of price in a potential Ascending Triangle pattern suggests that an explosive breakout could be on the cards should GBP/USD overcome resistance at the April-high (1.2648).

With that being said the Pound’s recent rally seems to be running out of legs and a period of consolidation could lead to price sliding back to the 50-MA, as it scales above the psychologically imposing 1.24-handle.

The March-uptrend and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (1.2355) from the April-high could provide a back-stop for the GBP/USD should price decline from current levels, with a collapse of price below these levels invalidating the bullish Ascending Triangle Pattern.

--- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
US Dollar May Rise if Riots, ISM Data Boosts Demand for Liquidity
US Dollar May Rise if Riots, ISM Data Boosts Demand for Liquidity
2020-06-01 07:00:00
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.