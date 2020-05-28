We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?
2020-05-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As political tensions between the US and China increase, $gld is picking up a safe-haven bid ahead of the long weekend and may look to press higher. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/boUn4vyfCO https://t.co/n0V7y3bjks
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nHiTp6tABc
  • #Yuan has been underperforming its #ASEAN peers (SGD, IDR, PHP, MYR) as US-China tensions have been resurfacing (over Hong Kong), as expected. Notice how #USD is flat as the #HangSeng fell. To learn more about CNY-ASEAN trends, check out my special here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/17/Yuan-SGD-IDR-MYR-PHP-China-ASEAN-FX-Price-Trends-Since-2008.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Dr0BHzuHQQ
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HdkFaCg7sp
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.79% France 40: 0.78% FTSE 100: 0.72% Wall Street: 0.58% US 500: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tSax36Fh1j
  • So far this week, #CAD has been the best-performing #G10 FX versus #USD this week with +0.62% spot-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -1.12% [delayed] -BBG
  • A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone reflects a stronger bearish momentum and may send USD/CAD towards 1.3511. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/NnyNajRjE9 https://t.co/f7fv8EX89F
  • My trading video for today: '$USDCNH Hits Series Record but Neither $AUDUSD nor S&P 500 Follow' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/28/USDCNH-Hits-Series-Record-but-Neither-AUDUSD-nor-SP-500-Follow.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • Silver has been beaten handily by gold in the rush to haven assets inspired by the contagion. However, the gold/silver ratio was rising steadily before this crisis and will probably continue to do so. Get your #silver market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/00DiZn6XZS https://t.co/J9vu94TSZo
  • Bank of Korea🇰🇷 - Central bank to actively buy government bonds if needed - Considering various steps to stabilize bond markets (BBG) #coronavirus
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report

USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report

2020-05-28 06:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook, US Q1 GDP Data, Jobless Claims Report – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may rise if Q1 GDP data reinforces fear of prolonged recession
  • Initial jobless claims report could amplify demand for haven-linked assets
  • EUR/USD has broken above a key inflection range – what happens now?

Asia-Pacific Recap

Early into Asia’s Thursday trading session, foreign exchange markets traded mixed though the anti-risk Japanese Yen was in the red versus its G10 counterparts. Meanwhile, US equity futures pointed higher despite the number of Covid-19 cases topping 5 million. The Bank of Korea projected 2020’s GDP growth rate for the country at -0.2 percent vs the 2.1 percent forecast in February.

The spread on credit default swaps (CDS) for insuring South Korean sovereign debt subsequently widened in conjunction with a strengthened USD/KRW exchange rate. To learn more about credit derivatives and their impact on FX markets, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

US Q1 GDP Data: What to Expect

The US Dollar may rise if the secondary reading for Q1 GDP data out of the world’s largest economy prints a worse-than-expected figure. Covid-19 and the subsequent shelter-in-place orders implemented to contain it has caused the global economy to come to a grinding halt. Consumption and job creation has been crushed as businesses scramble to stay afloat amid the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Q1 US GDP Data is Anticipated to Show an Unchanged Figure at -4.8 Percent

Chart showing US GDP Data

Demand for liquidity may spike if the statistics reinforce worries about the outlook for growth amid the so-called “Great Lockdown”. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the most important metrics to monitor are medical. For the time being, fiscal and monetary policies are in large part crafted and implemented in accordance to the prevailing trend in coronavirus-related statistics.

A higher number of infected and fatal reports will likely then be reflected in prolonged and/or stricter lockdown measures which would almost certainly exacerbate the economic contraction. As a result, lawmakers and monetary authorities will likely then implement more growth-stimulating policies.

Employment Data May Amplify Risk-Off Tilt

Initial jobless claims data is anticipated to print a 2100k figure as unemployment continues to skyrocket to unprecedented levels amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the estimate is lower than the prior 2438k print, the prospect of softer consumption from fewer people spending money has wide-ranging implications for economic activity.

Chart showing initial jobless claims data

Consequently, if the figures are worse-than-expected, it could spark a risk-off tilt in market mood and cause capital to flow into the haven-linked US Dollar. In this scenario, growth-oriented assets like equities, emerging market FX, AUD, NZD, NOK and other cycle-sensitive assets could be at risk of facing heightened liquidation pressure.

EUR/USD Outlook

EUR/USD has broken above the upper layer of the 1.0981-1.0989 inflection range – but will there be follow-though? The pair has traded sideways since early April, but a break above resistance could open the door to retesting the swing-high at 1.1142 (purple-dotted line). Surmounting that ceiling could inspire additional buyers to enter the market if it signals that a bullish short-term run is in the cards.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Euro Outlook Appears Bearish Ahead of German IFO Data
Euro Outlook Appears Bearish Ahead of German IFO Data
2020-05-25 07:00:00
Euro Eyes ECB Minutes as GBP Braces for Brexit Woes Ahead
Euro Eyes ECB Minutes as GBP Braces for Brexit Woes Ahead
2020-05-22 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.