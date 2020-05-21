EUR/GBP Chart Setup Ahead of ECB Minutes, UK PMI Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Irish PM states that the UK is playing hardball on Brexit
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rpHGQDa9Y1
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Flash due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 34.1 Previous: 17.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 39.2 Previous: 34.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Flash due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 26.6 Previous: 16.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.59% Wall Street: -0.60% FTSE 100: -0.76% Germany 30: -1.01% France 40: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zOhjjXvSLf
  • Silver has been beaten handily by gold in the rush to haven assets inspired by the contagion. However, the gold/silver ratio was rising steadily before this crisis and will probably continue to do so. Get your #silver market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/00DiZn6XZS https://t.co/ygmSp96Mja
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Business Confidence due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 104.82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYNqf2b https://t.co/7hSxAIcuPT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V58wadt5YD
EUR/GBP Chart Setup Ahead of ECB Minutes, UK PMI Data

EUR/GBP Chart Setup Ahead of ECB Minutes, UK PMI Data

2020-05-21 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Euro, British Pound, EUR/GBP Technical Analysis, UK PMI Data, ECB Minutes – Talking Points

  • Euro eyeing ECB minutes but volatility may come from growing tension with German court
  • British Pound may fall on UK flash PMI data for May as Brexit woes return, haunt GBP
  • EUR/GBP approaching key inflection range: will we get a break higher or capitulation?

Asia-Pacific Recap

Market sentiment appeared to have a risk-off tilt as the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen rose at the expense of the cycle-sensitive Australian Dollar. US equity futures pointed in the same downward direction while Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed. RBA Governor Philip Lowe gave a speech, warning that monetary policy has its limits and that fiscal measures are crucial in combatting the coronavirus. Read the full report here.

Euro Outlook Ahead of ECB Minutes

It is difficult to say how the Euro will react to the publication of ECB meeting minutes considering most of the attention now appears to be focused on the central bank’s tension with the German high court. It recently issued a ruling that deemed the 2015 asset purchases program and the subsequent growth of the ECB balance sheet to its current size illegal, giving the central bank three months to explain their policies.

The court said that unless such an explanation can be made, the Bundesbank will not participate in the quantitative easing program. ECB President Christine Lagarde defended the central bank’s decision and affirmed her support of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). This extraordinary measure by the ECB entails purchasing 750 billion euros of debt this year in order to contain the financial fallout from Covid-19.

If the underlying tone of the minutes strikes an unexpectedly gloomy tone, it could lead to heightened liquidation pressure in the Euro. Investors will be eagerly scanning the pages to find a more detailed outlook on the ECB’s position for its PEPP program. In a recent interview, Mrs. Lagarde made it clear that monetary authorities “will not hesitate to adjust the size, duration and composition of the PEPP to the extent necessary”.

British Pound Braces for UK PMI Data

The British Pound may decline following the publication of flash PMI data for May. Manufacturing, services and the composite reading are expected to print at 37.2, 24.0 and 25.7 print, respectively. While this is far below the neutral 50.00 figure, it is an improvement from the prior month.

Worse-than-expected readings could inspire further rate cut bets from the Bank of England as officials contemplate the use of negative interest rates. Selling pressure in Sterling may also be amplified by growing uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit. Last week, EU and UK officials sent a chilling message about progress – or more accurately, the lack thereof – which subsequently sank the Pound.

EUR/GBP Outlook

EUR/GBP is testing the lower tier of the key inflection range between 0.8986 and 0.9091 (purple-dotted lines) where the pair had previously encountered both upside and downside friction amid market-wide volatility in March. If EUR/GBP shies away from clearing the multi-layered ceiling, a subsequent pullback may ensue. In this scenario, selling pressure may start abating when the pair hits familiar support at 0.8687 (red-dotted line).

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Eurozone Data
EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Eurozone Data
2020-05-20 07:00:00
Nasdaq Surge Continues as S&P 500 Lags; FOMC as the Driver
Nasdaq Surge Continues as S&P 500 Lags; FOMC as the Driver
2020-05-19 18:45:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: GLD Fresh High as Powell Says FOMC Has 'No Limit'
Gold Price Outlook: GLD Fresh High as Powell Says FOMC Has 'No Limit'
2020-05-18 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.