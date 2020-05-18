British Pound Feeling Familiar Pain of Brexit as Covid-19 Takes its Toll

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit One-Month Highs On Economic Re-Start Hopes
2020-05-18 06:17:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-17 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit One-Month Highs On Economic Re-Start Hopes
2020-05-18 06:17:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2020-05-18 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure, EU-UK Trade Talks Need a Reboot
2020-05-18 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Back to Crucial USD Range After Downside Break
2020-05-18 03:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Powell Testimony, FOMC & ECB Minutes: Covid-19 in Focus
2020-05-18 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Huawei states that they see no immediate solution to US chip restriction
  • US Dollar Technical Analysis: Long-Term Uptrend Back in Play? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/17/US-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-Long-Term-Uptrend-Back-in-Play.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USD #Dollar #technicalanalysis https://t.co/2L6aQv6cmy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ksqPEsZCgo
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/e3l5f7dMt7
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.14% Silver: 3.98% Gold: 1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sJ8c9IrLIX
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v5iSm8DOGy
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/ZhQlXhckIU
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/TMy6ga0lcR
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.20% France 40: 1.86% FTSE 100: 1.73% Wall Street: 0.84% US 500: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/73CeR6ph2X
  • S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks May Fall if H&S Pattern Holds - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/spx500/2020/05/18/SP-500-Technical-Analysis-US-Stocks-May-Fall-if-HS-Pattern-Holds.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #SPX #SP500 #technicalanalysis https://t.co/IP0zyae71Y
British Pound Feeling Familiar Pain of Brexit as Covid-19 Takes its Toll

British Pound Feeling Familiar Pain of Brexit as Covid-19 Takes its Toll

2020-05-18 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, EUR/GBP Technical Analysis, Brexit – Talking Points

  • British Pound may suffer as UK faces internal political fragmentation
  • Sterling also facing additional pain from renewed Brexit-related risks
  • EUR/GBP could retest key range as Pound selloff capitulates the pair

Asia-Pacific Recap

The British Pound fell early into Asia’s Monday trading session, as forecasted by my colleague Daniel Dubrovsky. Renewed fear about a disorderly Brexit is amplifying selling pressure in the virus-hit GBP as the Bank of England hints at the use of negative rates. US equity futures pointed higher while APAC stocks traded mixed as the cycle-sensitive Australian Dollar jumped into the green at the expense of the anti-risk JPY.

British Pound Experiencing Political Fatigue

The British Pound may suffer as the UK faces internal political fragmentation following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of easing lockdown measures. Last month, in a broadcast reaching over 27 million Britons, Mr. Johnson changed the policy approach from “stay at home” to “stay alert”. This was implemented as a way to balance the public’s health with maintaining the country’s economic integrity.

However, this been met with growing opposition from lawmakers, who are openly dissenting orders like those put forth by the government to reopen schools on June 1. Adam Price, leader of the Plaid Cymru Welsh outwardly expressed his defiance of Mr. Johnson’s announcement:

“Let’s not beat about the bushIf you drove into Wales from England at the moment without a legitimate excuse you would get arrested. Many people would not have thought that it was even possible but it is the reality on the ground.”

In Europe, the United Kingdom has the highest number of deaths at around 34, 546 and a case-fatality rate of 14.3 percent. Furthermore, renewed fear about the prospect of a disorderly Brexit has been weighing on the British Pound since last Friday, adding a spice of political uncertainty to the situation. For a more in-depth analysis, see my geopolitical outlook for the week ahead here.

Euro Analysis vs British Pound: Outlook Bearish

EUR/GBP may aim to challenge a key inflection range between 0.8986 and 0.9019 (purple-dotted lines). The pair’s recent ascent has been in large part to do with fundamental forces pressuring GBP. If the pair clears this range with follow-through, the next ceiling to deconstruct may be between 0.9144 and 0.9178 where EUR/GBP previously stalled following its aggressive decline from the multi-month swing-high at 0.9417.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise vs Euro on Retail Sales, Eurozone GDP Data
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro on Retail Sales, Eurozone GDP Data
2020-05-15 07:00:00
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Back Towards 10k, Can Bulls Break Through?
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Back Towards 10k, Can Bulls Break Through?
2020-05-14 18:38:00
US Dollar May Rise on Jobless Data as Fed Warns of Long-Term Impact
US Dollar May Rise on Jobless Data as Fed Warns of Long-Term Impact
2020-05-14 07:00:00
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
Dow, S&P Continue Pullback - Are Bears Brewing for Another Push?
2020-05-13 18:47:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.