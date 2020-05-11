We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: How Low Can EUR/USD Go?
2020-05-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-10 12:00:00
2020-05-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Gold Price Consolidation Unfazed by NFP Report, Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2020-05-11 05:00:00
2020-05-11 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
2020-05-07 12:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus
2020-05-11 07:00:00
2020-05-11 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Struggle For Control at Important USDJPY Support
2020-05-11 01:00:00
2020-05-11 01:00:00
Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus

2020-05-11 07:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

YEN, US DOLLAR, CHINA, PBOC, STIMULUS, COVID-19 – TALKING POINTS:

  • Yen, US Dollar down as financial markets cheer Chinese stimulus increase
  • Australian Dollar in the lead as PBOC pledges “more powerful” measures
  • European, US stock index futures hint risk-on follow-through likely ahead

The Japanese Yen traded broadly lower as an upbeat mood prevailed across financial markets at the start of the trading week, punishing the perennially anti-risk currency. The US Dollar also faced selling pressure as the rosy backdrop sapped haven demand. The cyclical Australian Dollar registered outsized gains, tracking higher alongside Asia Pacific stocks.

A positive lead from Friday’s Wall Street session looks to have been compounded by hopes for more monetary stimulus from China. Writing in its quarterly policy implementation report, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the country faces unprecedented economic challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. It promised to deploy “more powerful” measures to help reboot growth.

The PBOC demonstratively excluding a previous commitment to “avoid excess liquidity flooding the economy” in its guidance and scrapped verbiage pointedly flagging reserve requirement ratios (RRR) as the vehicle for easing. That bolsters the sense that a new toolkit is on verge of being unveiled. Still, the central bank said it will stock to “normal” policy, implying an aversion to QE or a negative rate regime.’’

US Dollar, Yen fall as stocks rise on PBOC stimiulus optimism

Chart created with TradingView

Looking ahead, a relatively limited offering of scheduled event risk suggests broad-based sentiment trends will continue to drive price action. Futures tracking European and US equity benchmarks are pointing higher in late APAC trade, suggesting the risk-on tilt has scope to extend as bourses in London, Frankfurt and New York come online. Headline sensitivity remains high however, warning of elevated reversal risk.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

