We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty
2020-05-05 09:50:00
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GiGxihqJKd
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly #webinar on market #sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.09% Germany 30: 1.55% FTSE 100: 1.27% Wall Street: 0.64% US 500: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DAsrH7iiT3
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price, Breakout Levels to Monitor More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/05/05/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-Price-Breakout-Levels-to-Monitor-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/gAVOC3fcuu
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Irish Foreign Minister says progress in Brexit talks has not been good $GBP
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/dA3Ib4XwB0
  • The $USD continued seeing selling pressure against ASEAN currencies but could now be sitting at a pivotal point. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Z647S5EhLj https://t.co/R0KwipQKK2
  • See our updated Education Section for traders of all abilities and experience #trading #techncial #fundamental #riskmanagement @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/education?ref-author=Cawley&CHID=9&QPID=917709
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program

Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program

2020-05-05 06:30:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EURO, ECB QE, GERMAN COURT, CAD, CRUDE OIL, AUD, RBA – TALKING POINTS:

The influence of broad-based sentiment trends remains the dominant influence for most G10 FX price action. Commodity-linked currencies rose alongside Asia Pacific stock exchanges, where a risk-on lead from Wall Street translated into cautious gains. Regional bourses added 0.7 percent on average.

The Canadian Dollar led the way higher, in a move that seemed to be linked to a spirited rise in crude oil prices. The Australian Dollar was not far behind, helped along by an RBA rate decision that saw Governor Philip Lowe and company hold off from further stimulus expansion.

The anti-risk Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar dutifully retreated against this backdrop. Markets began the week in a downbeat mood but a latter-day recovery brought US shares into positive territory into the close. Hopes for easing Covid-19 containment measures seemed to inspire the reversal.

AUD, CAD up and USD, JPY down as crude oil prices rise with S&P 500 futures

Chart created with TradingView

EURO AT RISK AS GERMAN COURT WEIGHS ECB QE PROGRAM

The Euro notably diverged from sentiment-driven trade. The single currency faced heavy selling pressure amid worries about an upcoming ruling from the German constitutional court on the legality of the ECB’s emergency asset purchase program (QE).

An outcome compromising the central bank’s response to the economic malaise triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic might translate into heavy pressure on the Eurozone’s more troubled sovereigns, like Italy and Spain. A surge in borrowing costs there is likely to broadly punish EUR.

It might likewise sour overall sentiment. European shares are on the upswing and futures tracking the bellwether S&P 500 stock index are pointing firmly higher ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street. That ma be reversed if credit stress returns to the Eurozone, with JPY and USD the likely beneficiaries.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?
2020-05-04 19:39:00
Yen, US Dollar May Continue Higher Amid Global Recession Fears
Yen, US Dollar May Continue Higher Amid Global Recession Fears
2020-05-04 07:00:00
US Dollar Drops to Key Support as S&P 500 Tanks to Start May Trade
US Dollar Drops to Key Support as S&P 500 Tanks to Start May Trade
2020-05-01 19:44:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.