EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/1hiILcJqA5
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.66% Gold: 0.44% Silver: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/X6iWn6d0yS
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/e9Iv1AssFs
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.29% France 40: 1.09% Wall Street: 0.97% US 500: 0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5AEKazdas1
  • CHF Switzerland March Producer & Import Prices: MM Actual: -0.3% Forecast; 1.3% Previous: -0.9% YY Actual: -2.7% Forecast: -3.7% Previous: -2.1%
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader’s technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/6qzQcAdcIp
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 5612 +0.26% #DAX 10350 +0.68% #CAC 4372 +0.42% #AEX 495 +0.81% #MIB 16816 +0.58% #IBEX 6872 +0.47% #OMX 1488 +0.49% #STOXX 2822 +0.50%
  • EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR F) Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4%
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR F) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (YoY) (MAR F) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite

2020-04-16 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, US Jobless Claims, Coronavirus – Talking Points

  • Japanese Yen may rise if US jobless claims data undermines market mood
  • Australian Dollar edged slightly higher after better-than-expected jobs data
  • JPY index could be forming a short-term Bull Flag continuation pattern

Asia-Pacific Recap

US equity futures pointed lower heading into Asia’s Thursday trading session in what appeared to be a “risk off” tilt in market mood. This was also reflected in FX markets with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars suffering while the anti-risk Japanese Yen rose. NZD was hit particularly hard after the RBNZ said it would not rule out negative interest rates. Australian jobs data came in better than expected and lifted the Aussie, but AUD/USD struggled to hold onto those gains.

Japanese Yen May Rise on US Jobless Claims Data

The Japanese Yen may rise if US jobless claims data shows another spike as it continues to record-highs amid the nation-wide lockdown. The severity of the situation can be understood by how it makes the 2008 crisis – which almost plunged the world into a global depression – look like a garden variety downturn. Unemployment is anticipated to continue to rise as business revenue slows and firms lay off employees.

Chart showing US initial jobless claims

The US has become the new epicenter of the coronavirus with over 630,000 cases. The “Great Lockdown” as IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath dubbed it, has caused a cross-continental disruption to economic growth at a time when the global economy was beginning to show signs of stabilization. However, with the virus pandemic wreaking havoc, it is unlikely that the world will soon see a return to “normal” in the next year.

Coronavirus Cases

Chart showing coronavirus cases

Source: Johns Hopkins

Japanese Yen Analysis

The Japanese Yen index – using a basket of the currencies composed of the Euro, US Dollar, British Pound and Australian Dollar – appears to be forming a short-term continuation pattern known as a Bull flag. The JPY index may be on the cusp of an upside breaking, potentially catalyzing what could be a rise of the same magnitude and height as the one preceding the congestive period that it is attempting to break out of now.

Japanese Yen Index – Daily Chart

Chart showing Japanese Yen Index

Japanese Yen index chart created using TradingView

JAPANESE YEN TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

