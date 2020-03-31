We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Kindles Demand for Liquidity
2020-03-31 08:00:00
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Kindles Demand for Liquidity

2020-03-31 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook, EUR/USD Analysis – Talking Points

  • US Dollar could gain on risk aversion if PMI data sours sentiment
  • Data for March will give a better picture for impact of coronavirus
  • EUR/USD may retest crucial support: will a break catalyze a selloff?

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

The New Zealand Dollar was aiming higher early into Asia’s Tuesday trading session while the British Pound was uniformly trending lower vs its G10 counterparts. Prior to the release of Chinese PMI data, AUD/USD briefly dipped 1.50 percent heading into the release before modestly recovering after the statistics printed better-than-expected readings. Read the full alert here.

US DOLLAR ANALYSIS AHEAD OF CHICAGO MNI PMI DATA

The US Dollar may rise if MNI Chicago PMI data for March misses the already-low estimate of 40, which is significantly weaker than the prior 49.0 reading. Consequently, demand for liquidity may surge and bring the Greenback with it if the statistics reinforce the notion of a severe recession from the coronavirus. At the time of writing, the total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 780,000 with the majority in the US now.

Chart Showing Coronavirus Infections

Chart showing coronavirus

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

This risk-off dynamic may be amplified by the publication of Conference Board Consumer Confidence data which is scheduled to be released 15 minutes after the PMI report. Analysts are estimating a 110.0 reading amid a nationwide job layoff – as seen in last week’s employment figures – and weaker consumption habits as would-be purchasers stay at home.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART

As forecasted, EUR/USD edged closer to testing a key inflection range between 1.0989 and 1.0981 (white-dotted lines). If it’s broken, it could cast a long and dark bearish shadow shortly after the pair peaked above key resistance channels where it was huddled under for several weeks. Furthermore, the downside bias towards EUR/USD is reinforced by the fundamental circumstances that are supportive of a strong US Dollar.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

