We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low
2020-03-20 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
2020-03-20 07:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses
2020-03-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/EEbcdITk8n
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/AuotVGuVKw
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/03/20/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Hopes-for-Lifeline-at-3-Year-Low.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/pp4og2hrJj
  • Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lvnNAC0XbE
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/7S2fQJ70Lz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.42%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 80.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2iir0UFTdc
  • RT @lemasabachthani: *NORGES BANK CUTS POLICY RATE BY 0.75 PERCENTAGE POINT TO 0.25%
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.46% Silver: 5.65% Gold: 2.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PBFSnfFt2X
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 3.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 2.62% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.95% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.73% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.58% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PFE4aNFHT8
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 3.43% France 40: 3.37% Wall Street: 1.68% US 500: 1.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PxNnpVSttq
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens

EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens

2020-03-20 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

EURO, EUR/USD Price Chart, ECB, Coronavirus – Talking Points

  • Euro at risk of selloff contagion as regional growth outlook darkens
  • Wuhan reports no new infections as Italy death rate passes China
  • EUR/USD trading below January descending resistance. What now?

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars rose with the British Pound midway in Asia’s Thursday trading session. This came as APAC equities were trading in the green as what appeared to be a broader “risk on” tilt in market mood. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) unexpectedly. held interest rates unchanged. This may have supported the buoyant outlook if it signaled that officials are expecting conditions to stabilize enough that it may not require additional stimulus.

EURO AT RISK OF SELLING CONTAGION AS EUROPEAN CORONAVIRUS DEATHS SURGE

As outlined in my prior report, Europe has now become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic according to World Health Organization Officials. Italy, the third largest Eurozone economy, reported 3,405 deaths from the Covid-19, surpassing China’s mortality rate. As of January 19, Wuhan reported no new additional cases of the virus after authorities initiated a two-month lockdown.

The measures governments have taken to contain the virus gives a lot of insight as to how potentially powerful the economic impact of covid-19 could be. Here is an excerpt from Yale Professor of Sociology Nicholas Christakis thoughts on the coronavirus:

We can get a sense of how strong something is by getting a sense of what sort of force is required to stop it, to borrow a Newtonian physics metaphor. COVID-19 requires a powerful force to stop. This is clear from the Chinese response

The response by central banks like the ECB’s 750 billion Euro aid package known as the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) shows the threat officials believe the coronavirus poses to the global economy. ECB President Christina Lagarde said: “Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate”.

The similarity between her comments and Mario Draghi’s “whatever it takes” speech in 2012 amid the Eurozone debt crisis was not lost, and again reiterates the severity of the situation. Germany – the largest economy in the currency bloc – is looking to sign a measure that would allow the government unlimited spending power to counter the blow of the virus.

This also demonstrates the severity of the situation since Berlin has always advocated for maintaining a balanced budget and avoiding deficits. This came as Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte urged Brussels to allow for the use of the EU’s 500 billion Euro emergency fund and to “open ESM (European Stability Mechanism) credit lines to all member states to help them fight the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic”.

EUR/USD OUTLOOK BEARISH

EUR/USD suffered its largest one-day loss since June 2016, broke below the three-year swing-low at 1.0783 and is now trading below the descending resistance channel (labelled as “Downtrend Beta”). A move of this magnitude combined with its positioning below a steep slope of appreciation may amplify bearish sentiment and pressure the pair to testing four-year lows.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Continues to Tank, Nears Seven Month Lows
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Continues to Tank, Nears Seven Month Lows
2020-03-19 19:45:00
Euro at Risk Ahead of German IFO Data and SNB Rate Decision
Euro at Risk Ahead of German IFO Data and SNB Rate Decision
2020-03-19 08:00:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Euro Outlook Bleak as Eurozone Governments Shut Down Borders
Euro Outlook Bleak as Eurozone Governments Shut Down Borders
2020-03-18 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.