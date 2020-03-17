We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
2020-03-17 06:50:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 75.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lgZca1g57k
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/x7DTP9wg9w
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.10% Gold: -1.83% Silver: -1.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Da8ZZPG2UP
  • Missed today's #AUDUSD weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/J5STOxtM4w #coronavirus #RBA #technicalanalysis
  • Why did stocks fall with #gold while #USD rose after this week's big-splash stimulus boost from the #FederalReserve? See the webinar recording where I discussed it - https://t.co/uYDIuoRsHe
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yTsa6Kl7WH
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 5214 +1.22% #DAX 8816 +0.84% #CAC 3921 +1.01% #AEX 418 +0.36% #MIB 15259 +1.86% #IBEX 6196 +1.45% #OMX 1348 +1.45% #STOXX 2468 +0.73%
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 5.00% Wall Street: 4.96% France 40: 2.68% Germany 30: 2.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6C2CaY9mQd
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/03/17/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-May-Bounce-From-Chart-Support.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/skpY7Lcx99
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/SSMscp9Yl6
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment

EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment

2020-03-17 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Outlook, Euro, US Dollar, German ZEW Data, US Retail Sales – Talking Points

  • Euro and US Dollar could fall if German ZEW data, US retail sales magnify recession fears
  • Donald Trump warned on Monday that the coronavirus may plunge economy into recession
  • EUR/USD is retesting critical inflection point after it failed to clear multi-month resistance

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

Asia-Pacific equities continue to trade in the red despite initial signs of a modest “risk-on” tilt in FX markets. The Japanese Yen was down against its G10 counterparts while the cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars ticked higher. Soured sentiment from Wall Street may echo into Asia as it wakes up after US President Donald Trump said the US may enter a recession due to the coronavirus disruption.

GERMAN ZEW DATA MAY SPOOK REGIONAL MARKETS

German ZEW survey and current expectations data for March is anticipated to show a dismal -30.0 print for both reports, significantly lower than the prior 8.7 and -15.7 releases, respectively. As the largest Eurozone economy, the impact of a German slowdown will likely dampen the region’s already-dismal outlook. The total number of coronavirus cases in Europe is now over 50,000.

Chart showing coronavirus

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel banned religious services involving large groups of people and ordered for its citizens to cancel any domestic or foreign holiday travel. In addition to schools being put into lockdown, bars, zoos and playgrounds were ordered to close and restaurants were put under strict operating hours.

A lot of countries – including Germany – have also issued broader travel restrictions to avoid cross-border contagion. Consequently, inter-regional supply chain disruptions will also likely hamper the region’s recovery as markets continue to show signs of stress. The iTraxx Crossover Index – used as a benchmark for calculating the risk premium on corporate debt via CDS– is at its highest point since the Eurozone debt crisis.

US RETAIL SALES DATA MAY ECHO TRUMP WARNING ABOUT RECESSION

On Monday, US President Donald Trump warned that the coronavirus may plunge the world’s largest economy into a recession as businesses, schools and local governments initiate lockdown policies to contain the spread. Consequently, for businesses that require high density foot traffic – like restaurants, travel and tourism – this means dried revenue streams and laying off workers until the shutdown is lifted.

As a consumer-driven economy, this bodes poorly since a robust consumer has been able to keep a slowdown in manufacturing for over a year at bay. Advanced month-on-month retail sales for February are expected to show a 0.2 percent increase, slightly weaker than the prior print at 0.3 percent. A weaker-than-expected report could amplify panic and deepen the selloff in equity markets if the data supports Mr. Trump’s outlook.

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

EUR/USD is once again retesting a key inflection point (labelled as “Uptrend Alpha”) dating back to October of 2019 as it stalls just above critical support at 1.1091 (gold-dotted line). The upcoming economic statistics may cause EUR/USD to crack the familiar floor, opening the door to further liquidation if it is met with follow-through. Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more updates previewing the European session.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView. If you are unable to see this image, click here.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, S&P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?
Dow, S&P to Support as FOMC Launches a Bazooka – But Will it Work?
2020-03-16 15:06:00
EUR/CHF May Fall with DAX on Eurozone Economic Outlook
EUR/CHF May Fall with DAX on Eurozone Economic Outlook
2020-03-16 07:30:00
Dow, S&P Bounce from Key Supports: Can Buyers Hold the Bid?
Dow, S&P Bounce from Key Supports: Can Buyers Hold the Bid?
2020-03-13 13:27:00
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
2020-03-13 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.