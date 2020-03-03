Euro May Fall on CPI Data as COVID-19 Stokes ECB Easing Bets

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 68.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VVcYXgRtXD

Following the RBA's decision to lower interest rates, there will be increased talk about the possibility of QE down under One rate cut away from ELB $AUD https://t.co/R5w0Kb1OsA

The $NZD may backtrack on some of the recent losses against its US counterpart after the currency slid to the lowest level in almost 11 years. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/sn7CZvaJIY https://t.co/VfrcEul6nR

Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.87% Gold: 0.43% Silver: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5xOrJk5Iiu

Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gYilhLhHFw

G7 finance ministers meeting at 12:00 GMT to discuss coronavirus response - vague talk of co-ordinated interest rate cuts...#usd #gbp #eur #jpy #cad #trading @DailyFX

Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.59% Germany 30: 1.49% Wall Street: -0.42% US 500: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QjK4upQmwz

Join DailyFX analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major market-moving economic data at the DailYFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr

🇨🇭 CHF Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (4Q), Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03