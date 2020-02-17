We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth
2020-02-17 08:00:00
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2020-02-15 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
2020-02-15 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
2020-02-17 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds On Despite Huge 4Q GDP Plunge
2020-02-16 23:52:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look To OPEC Cuts, Market on Virus Watch
2020-02-17 06:53:00
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-02-17 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look To OPEC Cuts, Market on Virus Watch
2020-02-17 06:53:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Coronavirus, Global GDP Growth
2020-02-16 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 81.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yE2TSjmEu8
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.19% Silver: 0.06% Gold: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rZbxD8wdhu
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FHGlncfROd
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.26% Germany 30: 0.23% France 40: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eJBA8flSgG
  • Sibanye triangle breakout, correct in suggesting trend continuation #Jse $JSESGL https://t.co/1FxFAUmwIB
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7433 +0.32% #DAX 13801 +0.42% #CAC 6094 +0.40% #AEX 631 +0.33% #MIB 24953 +0.35% #IBEX 9997 +0.40% #STOXX 3854 +0.33%
  • An old piece of mine, but I still think its relevant today: Fowl Play: Lessons from the US, EU 'Chicken' Trade War - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2018/10/11/Fowl-Play-Lessons-from-the-US-EU-Chicken-Trade-War.html Enjoy🐔
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/FCLErglc7z
  • RT @markets: China cuts rates, adds medium-term funds to counter virus https://t.co/mo9zSlvelK
  • RT @ReutersBiz: BOJ Kuroda says to consider more easing if virus impact becomes big: Sankei https://t.co/3nUe8w1wCX https://t.co/zYURJZPI5q
EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth

EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth

2020-02-17 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Outlook, Coronavirus, Eurozone Growth– Talking Points

  • Euro may fall if coronavirus undermines eurozone growth prospects
  • Japanese GDP on an annualized, QoQ basis plunged to six-year low
  • EUR/USD hovering at 3-year lows – Is a bounceback in the cards?

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

Asia-Pacific equities were mixed heading into Monday’s session after annualized, quarter-on-quarter Japanese GDP data printed its weakest reading since 2014. APAC markets appeared to be un-phased by the statistics, but Japan’s export-driven economy – with the majority of cross-border sales headed to China – may highlight weakening demand from the Asian giant. The implications of a significant slowdown there could have a broader market impact and could stoke recession fears.

EURO AT RISK FROM CORONAVIRUS

The Euro may continue to slide against the US Dollar and Swiss Franc if fear about the impact of the Coronavirus on Eurozone growth prospects fuels ECB easing expectations. Regional economic data has started to underperform relative to economists’ expectations, retracing some of the recovery analysts recorded since mid-October of 2019.

EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth

Regional growth was showing signs of stabilization amid a détente between the US-China and the signing of “Phase 1” of their multi-sequential trade deal and reduced fear about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit. The coronavirus was an unexpected element that infected sentiment and proved to be yet another fundamental tailwind the Eurozone now has to contend with.

This comes after Eurozone GDP data showed a 0.9 percent growth rate for the fourth quarter and missed the 1.0 percent estimate. The German economy – the largest in Europe – was stagnant for Q4 on a three-month timeframe, which may send a chilling effect to its neighbors. Slower regional growth could then stoke ECB rate cut bets and further pressure the Euro as EUR/USD hovers at a 2017-low.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD appears to be showing signs that it is bottoming out after suffering a 1.40 percent decline since it broke the support zone between 1.0989 and 1.0981 (parallel white-dotted lines). If the pair recovers, the next major resistance barrier will be the December downtrend (labelled as “Beta”). It has been guiding EUR/USD lower before the slope of depreciation steepened in early February at 1.1091 (gold-dotted line).

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices: Gold Bullish Breakout Potential on Coronavirus Fears
Gold Prices: Gold Bullish Breakout Potential on Coronavirus Fears
2020-02-14 13:34:00
USD May Rise on Confidence Data, Retail Sales, Tariff Reduction
USD May Rise on Confidence Data, Retail Sales, Tariff Reduction
2020-02-14 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: Most Overbought Since August 2018
US Dollar Price Analysis: Most Overbought Since August 2018
2020-02-13 15:02:00
US Dollar May Rise on Haven Demand as Coronavirus Fears Swell
US Dollar May Rise on Haven Demand as Coronavirus Fears Swell
2020-02-13 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.