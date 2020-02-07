US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of Market-Moving Jobs Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
2020-02-06 21:15:00
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
2020-02-07 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Works well with my top trade ideas for 2020: bearish #EURUSD and #EURJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides#tradingForecasts https://t.co/7BZAfNXUc4
  • Yet another reason I remain short #EURUSD and #EURJPY. https://t.co/7BZAfNXUc4
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c79Nnst https://t.co/KVaMEtJhge
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (DEC), Actual: -6.8% Expected: -3.7% Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Trade Balance (DEC), Actual: 15.2b Expected: 15.0b Previous: 18.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Trade Balance (DEC), Actual: €19.2B Expected: 15.0b Previous: 18.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -3.7% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Trade Balance (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 15.0b Previous: 18.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/1oeXWEKkbJ https://t.co/FudmO00RBD
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (-0.24%), Shanghai Composite (-0.66%), ASX 200 (-0.38%), KOSPI (-1.19%) [delayed]
US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of Market-Moving Jobs Data

US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of Market-Moving Jobs Data

2020-02-07 07:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook, Nonfarm Payrolls Preview, Fed Monetary Policy – Talking Points

  • USD could rise if NFP data beats forecasts and cools Fed rate cut bets
  • Despite rising number of coronavirus cases, markets appear indifferent
  • US Dollar index re-saddles January uptrend, but gains may be limited

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

Asia-Pacific equities were mixed with the anti-risk Japanese Yen showing modest gains against all its major counterparts while the cycle-sensitive Australian Dollar lagged. The New Zealand Dollar was unimpressed by the RBNZ 2 year inflation expectation result of 1.93 percent despite it being higher than the prior 1.80 percent figure.

US DOLLAR FORECAST AHEAD OF NFP

The US Dollar may get a tailwind from better-than-expected nonfarm payroll data if the report beats the 160k forecast. The prior print of 145k was somewhat of a disappointment since it marked the weakest rate of job creation since May. While manufacturing has shown signs of recovery as part of a broader trend of global stabilization, a tight labor market and confident consumer are crucial columns supporting the US economy.

Chart showing US NFP

This data release in particular will be heavily scrutinized not only because of its ability to influence Fed monetary policy expectations but also due to next week’s docket involving Chairman Jerome Powell. The head of the central bank will be giving two congressional testimonies with the House Financial Services committee and the Senate Banking Committee. Learn more about other major event risks here!

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The US Dollar index (DXY) has re-mounted the January uptrend after briefly breaking it and bouncing back from support at 97.35. However, upside gains may be relatively limited with negative RSI divergence showing fading upside momentum as it tests November 2019-highs. Going forward, traders will be keen to see if DXY breaks the steep trend and the severity of a potential selloff.

US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

Chart showing DXY

US Dollar index chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Euro Slide vs USD May Continue Ahead of German Factory Orders
Euro Slide vs USD May Continue Ahead of German Factory Orders
2020-02-06 08:00:00
USD/CAD Tests Resistance: US to Canadian Dollar Price Analysis
USD/CAD Tests Resistance: US to Canadian Dollar Price Analysis
2020-02-05 13:34:00
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.