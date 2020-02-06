We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Slide vs USD May Continue Ahead of German Factory Orders
2020-02-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rejected at 2020 Trend Top
2020-02-06 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
2020-02-06 09:00:00
Coronavirus Vaccine Talk Supports Risk, GBP Boosted by PMI Data, Tesla Bubble - US Market Open
2020-02-05 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone
2020-02-06 04:08:00
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts
2020-02-05 20:55:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Euro Slide vs USD May Continue Ahead of German Factory Orders

2020-02-06 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro Outlook, EUR/USD Technical Analysis, German Factory Orders – Talking Points

  • Euro may fall on German factory orders, echoing soft retail sales data
  • Fading coronavirus concerns gave way to more buoyant risk appetite
  • EUR/USD flirting with November-lows as pair slides under resistance

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP

Asia-Pacific equities were broadly in green pasture as fear about the coronavirus and its impact on growth was showing signs that its potency to induce market-wide volatility was fading; at least for now. The total count for those infected currently stands at 28,273 with most of the cases in mainland China. However, the global economic consequences of the coronavirus has still yet to be revealed.

GERMAN FACTORY ORDERS DATA: WHY EURO TRADERS CARE

The Euro may face additional selling pressure if factory orders data out of Germany – the largest Eurozone economy – echoes a similar statistical weakness seen in Tuesday’s retail sales report. Analysts are anticipating a 6.6 percent contraction, a slightly weaker reading than the prior -6.5 figure. Given the size and scope of the German economy, this particular data release has recently shown to rattle the Euro.

While economic data has been tending to outperform economists’ expectations since early-December, this trend has recently shown some weakness, possibly reflecting analysts overestimating Eurozone strength. The outbreak of the coronavirus may contribute to worse-performing data down the line. While few cases were reported in Europe, the disruption of supply chains in Asia may lead to softer growth figures for February.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 10
( 04:02 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK GLOOMY

As outlined in my prior EUR/USD forecast, the pair has once again sunk below the December 31 descending resistance channel (labelled as “Beta”) and is now flirting with November-lows at 1.0989. Looking ahead, traders will be closely watching the intersection between support and resistance, since a break in either direction could catalyze a selloff or upside boost.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

