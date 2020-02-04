US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of State of the Union Address

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecasts: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NOK
2020-02-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-02-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
China Stocks Gap Down Doesn't Pull Dow or AUDUSD With It, But Oil Slide Persists
2020-02-04 03:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.76% US 500: 0.70% Germany 30: 0.68% France 40: 0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vllVKMKi0z
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/VmLlFtMwgU
  • #Crudeoil prices got a lift both from a generally better tone for pro-cyclical assets and from reports that traditional producers might reduce production in response to #coronavirus. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/02/04/Crude-Oil-Gains-As-Risk-Appetite-Revives-Production-Cuts-Possible--.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/pqVe2CSm6r
  • #BoJ #Kuroda tells Parliament he won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary but that it is too early to do so now. #JPY
  • The US Dollar rose against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit on #coronavirus fears. What is the road ahead for $USDSGD, $USDIDR, $USDMYR and $USDPHP? #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/04/Dollar-Soars-as-SGD-MYR-and-IDR-Drop-on-China-Woes-Can-it-Sustain.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Rq9bAkcNMy
  • British Pound Technical Forecasts: #GBPUSD, #GBPJPY, #GBPNOK - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/04/British-Pound-Technical-Forecasts-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-GBPNOK.html
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/Bcmn21lT0j
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.30%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Z6cTKlF7OH
  • Much appreciated! Glad you found it informative https://t.co/0bC2wUnaUS
US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of State of the Union Address

US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of State of the Union Address

2020-02-04 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST, TRUMP, STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may gain on Donald Trump’s State of the Union address
  • Hints at expansionary fiscal policy may cool 2020 Fed rate cut bets
  • Cooling coronavirus concerns could cause USD to rise with stocks

ASIA-PACIFIC RECAP: RBA RATE DECISION BOOSTS AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

The Australian Dollar jumped over half a percent after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it is holding interest rates at an all-time low at 0.75 percent. Officials did note that uncertainties relating to the US-China trade war continue to persist and warned that the impact of the coronavirus and bushfires will temporarily weigh on economic growth.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of State of the Union Address

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR FORECAST: USD EYES STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

The US Dollar may get a tailwind from US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address if the Commander in Chief reveals expansionary fiscal plans as markets brace for the 2020 Presidential election. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr. Trump alluded to a middle-class tax cut plan which he plans to unveil in 90 days. It is possible he may take this opportunity to reveal a little more about it.

Overnight index swaps are currently pricing in almost two 25 basis point cuts from the Fed by the December meeting, though the timeline for easing could be pushed back by hopes of future stimulus. However, this may be a far-fetched dream since it is unlikely he will be able to push through any major reforms this year as he focuses on the election.

Chart showing Federal Funds Rate

Better-than-expected ISM data for January may have helped cool Fed easing expectations after the prior manufacturing statistics reported their softest readings since 2009. Following the release, US 10-year Treasury yields (yellow line) spiked with the DXY US Dollar index (green line) at the expense of gold prices (orange line) and EUR/USD. It is possible markets may see similar price action after Mr. Trump delivers his address.

US Dollar Index, 10-Year Treasury Yields, EUR/USD, Gold Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The US Dollar index recently staged an attempt at re-mounting the January uptrend, though its failure may now precede a turn lower and catalyze a selloff until the Greenback hits support at 97.09. Buyers may swoop in at this level and overwhelm the downside force of sellers. If a bounce back ensues, we may see DXY aim to clear former-support-turned resistance at 97.35 where it recently stalled.

US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

Chart showing DXY

US Dollar chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD May Fall on ISM Data, Virus Fears, Inflamed Fed Rate Cut Bets
USD May Fall on ISM Data, Virus Fears, Inflamed Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-02-03 08:00:00
Euro, DAX May Rise on Eurozone GDP Data as Growth Stabilizes
Euro, DAX May Rise on Eurozone GDP Data as Growth Stabilizes
2020-01-31 08:00:00
USD Drops After FOMC; British Pound Pops on BoE, GBP/USD Breaks Out
USD Drops After FOMC; British Pound Pops on BoE, GBP/USD Breaks Out
2020-01-30 13:30:00
British Pound May Fall on BoE Rate Decision, Brexit Concerns
British Pound May Fall on BoE Rate Decision, Brexit Concerns
2020-01-30 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.