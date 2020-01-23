We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn
2020-01-23 08:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX May Be As Exposed to ECB as the Euro
2020-01-23 02:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD Rates Soar. BoC, BoE Next Rate Move Eyed
2020-01-23 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Trade- GBP/USD Levels
2020-01-22 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Bullish Gold Price Outlook Mired by Recent Developments in RSI
2020-01-23 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?
2020-01-22 20:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.10% France 40: -0.26% Germany 30: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PWzxPVafIA
  • Join our analysts for live coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/aPiBLA6kqD
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7554 -0.24% #DAX 13443 -0.54% #CAC 5978 -0.54% #AEX 608 -0.56% #MIB 23576 -0.55% #IBEX 9529 -0.47% #STOXX 3750 -0.51%
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Aussie Dollar Support at Risk - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/01/23/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Key-Aussie-Dollar-Support-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/cVBAkQiQAC
  • #Singapore CPI clocked in at 0.8% y/y in December versus 0.7% expected, was the fastest pace since April 2019. $USDSGD trading higher though as the "risk-off" tone in Asia prolongs and is arguably overshadowing monetary policy fundamentals #MAS #SP500 https://t.co/TDNEiRcVBm
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/6n0HiLDDGm
  • For those that have read my #NZD technical special report, my colleague @IlyaSpivak will be discussing the fundamental side of things when he covers New Zealand CPI tomorrow. Signup for the session below! https://t.co/UpehrZ0ml2
  • Will an uptick in New Zealand CPI lift #NZD, or will an already neutral #RBNZ outlook be overshadowed by risk-off selling? Join live coverage of the data release, starting at 21:30 GMT - https://t.co/1uM3FCdxuQ
  • We apologize for any inconveniences, but @CVecchioFX "Central Bank Weekly" webinar will not be occurring later today. We will however be covering the #ECB rate decision, hosted by Analyst @JMcQueenFX, starting at 12:45 GMT. Signup for the session here - https://t.co/jNAAUmQ1j8
Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn

Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn

2020-01-23 08:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EURO, ECB, LAGARDE, CORONAVIRUS – TALKING POINTS:

  • ECB expected to keep policy mix as-is, tone of commentary in focus
  • Euro may fall if Lagarde sounds cautious despite economic upturn
  • Any details on the upcoming policy review will be closely watched

All eyes are on a monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. No changes to benchmark rates or QE asset purchases are expected but the follow-on press conference with President Christine Lagarde will command attention as markets try to divine the way forward.

Regional PMI surveys suggest the pace of manufacturing- and service-sector activity growth – while still muted – mounted a cautious recovery in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, recent economic news-flow has increasingly topped forecasts, implying sturdier conditions than the markets have accounted for.

Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn

The extent to which this translates into rosier remarks from Ms Lagarde is likely to be front-of-mind for traders. A cautious tone despite signs of improvement may be interpreted as dovish relative to baseline projections, weighing on the Euro and contributing to an emerging risk-off tilt in global markets.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 23
( 12:01 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Live Data Coverage: ECB Rate Decision
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Indeed, markets were in a defensive mood in Asia Pacific trade: the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen rose alongside US Treasury bonds – the perennial haven asset – while regional stocks and bellwether S&P 500 futures well with yields. Newswires flagged worries about the spreading coronavirus as the catalyst.

Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn

Chart created with TradingView

Further details on the upcoming ECB policy review will also be of note. Lagarde said after the last policy conclave and in recent testimony to the European Parliament that re-evaluating the central bank’s price stability mandate will be at the heart of this process.

Details are scarce thus far, and the President will probably avoid over-indulging speculative interest by keeping her comments somewhat vague. Nevertheless, the markets will be keen to gauge whether it is likely to carry directional bias implications for monetary policy over the longer term.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
Euro Under Dark Clouds as Trump Threatens Auto Tariffs
Euro Under Dark Clouds as Trump Threatens Auto Tariffs
2020-01-22 08:00:00
US Dollar Pulls Back from Resistance Test: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Pulls Back from Resistance Test: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-01-21 13:30:00
Euro May Rise on ZEW Survey and Davos Forum Opening
Euro May Rise on ZEW Survey and Davos Forum Opening
2020-01-21 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Bearish
EUR/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.