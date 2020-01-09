We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?
2020-01-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BOE Governor Carney Speaks in London due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-09
  • RT @Scutty: Yeah, risk-free rates have fallen a lot, but still.. "We retain our view that without a turn in the earnings cycle – current v…
  • What are the best strategies for predicting where a currency is heading? Find out from DailyFX Senior Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak and Analyst @JMcQueenFX here, only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with host @MartinSEssex : https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/LnD1919KAJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.88%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/shHmeHcBLB
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: -0.59% Silver: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TH7PtI3CAe
  • Iran's Deputy Head of Revolutionary Guards states that Iran will take harsher revenge soon following latest missile attacks - Tasnim
  • EU's Barnier states that time frame for new relationship deal with the UK is hugely challenging $GBP
  • RT @FirstSquawk: SENIOR IRANIAN GUARDS COMMANDER SAYS IRAN WILL TAKE "HARSHER REVENGE SOON" AFTER MISSILE ATTACKS ON U.S. TARGETS IN IRAQ -…
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sIDpWoupHH
  • CHF Switzerland Foreign Currency Reserves Dec Actual: 770.8b Previous: 782.9b
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak

US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak

2020-01-09 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Fed-Speak, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may fall on Fed comments, cooling Iran tensions
  • Is the EUR/USD and AUD/USD recovery coming to an end?
  • USD/JPY chart shows pair may be on verge of bullish spike
Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 13
( 04:01 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The US Dollar may experience unusually-high volatility ahead of a cascade of talks from six Fed officials throughout the day. The Greenback may trim some of its recent gains after escalated tensions between Iran and the US pressured risky assets and inflated demand for havens. However, ongoing de-escalation may erase of some of the USD’s gains as risk appetite is revived and priorities shift from preserving capital to returns.

US Dollar Index, S&P 500 Futures, 10-Year Treasury Yield, Crude Oil Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing US Dollar Index

US Dollar chart created using TradingView

In the session ahead, traders will be paying particularly close attention to comments from Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida as he discusses the economy and monetary policy in New York. Towards the end of last year, he said he believes the economy is in a “good place” and expects it to continue into 2020. He also emphasized the Fed’s neutral position. Despite his comment, overnight index swaps are pricing in a 25-bps cut by year-end.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans echoed a similar sentiment, pointing to economic conditions remaining favorable despite softer growth in manufacturing. If we see an upbeat tone from Fed officials, it could cool 2020 rate cut bets after the most recent spike and pressure the US Dollar. Conversely, a gloomier outlook could reignite haven demand and push the USD higher along with equities who may cheer future liquidity provisions.

To get live coverage of Fed officials speaking with asset reactions, be sure to follow DailyFX on Twitter!

US Dollar Index: Has it Bottomed Out?

After breaking the multi-month uptrend, the US Dollar faced overwhelming selling pressure and retreated around 3.50 percent before bottoming out at nine-month lows. Looking ahead, the US Dollar index may encounter some resistance at 1.2888. An upside breakout there could open the door to testing another ceiling at 1.2936. Conversely, failure to break 1.2888 could see the Greenback erase some of its recent gains.

US Dollar vs Currency Basket of Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, British Pound

Chart showing US Dollar Index

US Dollar Index chart created using TradingView

AUD/USD: Is the Fun Now Over?

After rising just under four percent since December 2, 2019 and shattering the December 2018 descending resistance channel, AUD/USD’s rise may be coming to an end. The pair is hovering just above former resistance-now-turned support, and a bounce back could reignite a bullish flame. Conversely, a downside breakout could catalyze a selloff if traders believe the prior downtrend is once again in play.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD: Downtrend to Resume?

EUR/USD recently broke below the November 29, 2019 uptrend and re-entered a familiar congestive zone between 1.1091 and 1.1121. If the pair manages to shatter the upper layer with follow-through, it could become a new support level from which EUR/USD may use in the near-term. Conversely, a downside breakout below 1.1091 could open the door to retest 1.1039.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

USD/JPY Outlook Bullish Long-Term?

Looking at a monthly chart of USD/JPY shows the pair has entered a consolidation period since mid-2015 and appears to be forming a continuation pattern known as a Symmetrical Triangle. Given the prior uptrend, if USD/JPY breaks above descending resistance with follow-through, it may open the door to a bullish spike and resumption of the prior ascent.

USD/JPYMonthly Chart

Chart showing USD/JPY

USD/JOY chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Breaks Out to Six-Year-Highs, What Next?
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Breaks Out to Six-Year-Highs, What Next?
2020-01-07 13:30:00
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
NZD/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.