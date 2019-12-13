Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Strategic Review
2019-12-12 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Risk Trends Next Steps After Trade War, Brexit Developments
2019-12-13 02:30:00
GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson
2019-12-12 22:11:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro area stocks may be preparing to break the four-month uptrend built around hopes for a US-China trade deal and an orderly #Brexit outcome. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/ujlCJiXLvh https://t.co/vKhjtd86RV
  • SNP is feeling pretty good tonight. #indyref2 is coming. Just a matter of when. #indyref2020? #Brexit #UKElection #UKelection2019 https://t.co/WYmQK84Mfd
  • RT @IGSquawk: Jo Swinson loses her seat to the SNP by 149 votes. #UKElection
  • RT @bbclaurak: Separately SNP sources believe they have beaten Jo Swinson - tonight may have claimed Lib Dem Leader, DUP Westmin leader, an…
  • Get your $GBP reaction to the latest #GE2019 results. Join our live coverage with @JMcQueenFX to follow the release and its impact live today at 11:30PM EST/ 4:30GMT: https://t.co/8rzLPMJ6tE #UKElection https://t.co/h7cLIuOJ2O
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.53% Gold: -0.12% Silver: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cRuZTQ2amT
  • My trading video amid all this volatility: 'S&P 500 and Risk Trends Next Steps After #TradeWar, #Brexit Developments' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/12/13/SP-500-and-Risk-Trends-Next-Steps-After-Trade-Wars-Brexit-Developments.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • Jeremy Corbyn steps down as Labour leader $GBP
  • Things are going well it seems! https://t.co/cqUQ8Df9Dp
  • deal or no deal https://t.co/pFTqOQy83W
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF

2019-12-13 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Swiss Franc, NZD/CHF, AUD/CHF – TALKING POINTS

  • NZD/CHF technical are cues showing signs of topping
  • Pair still faces uphill battle as it approaches resistance
  • AUD/CHF getting increasingly closer to key cross section

NZD/CHF Hints at Topping: Reversal Ahead?

NZD/CHF has enjoyed an over-three percent rise following its ascension from the mid-November uptrend (red parallel channel). However, negative RSI divergence shows upside momentum is ebbing and a downside breakout may be in the cards. If the pair drops below rising support with follow-through, it may lead to NZD/CHF testing the 0.6386-0.6405 support zone.

NZD/CHF – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/CHF

NZD/CHF chart created using TradingView

Clearing that area would open the door to re-testing 0.62080 which would essentially wipe out the latter half of last month’s gains and progress it made heading into December. This is also the area where selling pressure may lighten up as buyers swoop in to lock in what could be a swing-low.

NZD/CHF – Weekly Chart

Chart showing NZD/CHF

NZD/CHF chart created using TradingView

Looking at a weekly chart shows that a short-term correction would likely reinforce the longer-term bearish bias if it forces the pair to retreat before making a fourth attempt at re-testing descending resistance. The 4-year ceiling has been able to stave off NZD/CHF from recovering after it plummeted over 30 percent in January of 2015 when the Swiss National Bank un-pegged the EUR/CJF exchange rate from the 1.20 level and caused the Franc to surge.

AUD/CHF Outlook

AUD/CHF is approaching a critical juncture where the gap between the August uptrend and May descending resistance channel is converging. A breakout in either direction could catalyze a recovery or selloff and could reveal a lot about what the collective outlook is on the pair’s short-term trajectory.

AUD/CHFDaily Chart

Chart showing AUD/CHF

AUD/CHF chart created using TradingView

A weekly chart shows a gloomier picture for AUD/CHF bulls. The pair only recently bounced back from its four-year low and is now looking to challenge a formidable descending resistance channel. Failure to clear it may lead discouraged bulls to offset their positions while short sellers may start flocking in.

AUD/CHF – Weekly Chart

Chart showing AUD/CHF

AUD/CHF chart created using TradingView

SWISS FRANC TRADING RESOURCES

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 16
( 04:12 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Re-Tests Monthly Low Post-FOMC
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Re-Tests Monthly Low Post-FOMC
2019-12-12 14:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook Ahead of ECB, Post-FOMC Analysis
EUR/USD Outlook Ahead of ECB, Post-FOMC Analysis
2019-12-12 07:30:00
US Dollar Ahead of the Fed: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in the Spotlight
US Dollar Ahead of the Fed: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in the Spotlight
2019-12-11 14:32:00
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Mixed
AUD/CHF
NZD/CHF
News & Analysis at your fingertips.