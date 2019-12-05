We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War
2019-12-05 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Undermined by Fears of US-EU Trade War
2019-12-05 05:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
British Pound Breakout: GBP/USD Drives Above 1.3000, Six-Month-Highs
2019-12-04 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/XLSVZxihU3
  • OPEC+ are said to discuss deeper oil cuts of greater than 400kbpd as the main scenario - Reuters Sources #OOTT
  • It was a pleasure - and informative - to speak to @ClausVistesen . Thank you https://t.co/pONuNXvcdS
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/MMt9ldXDnx
  • EUR Germany Oct factory orders MM Actual: -0.4% Forecast: 0.4% Previous: 1.3% YY Actual: -5.5% Forecast: -4.7% Previous: -5.4%
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 7195 +0.08% #DAX 13151 +0.08% #CAC 5801 +0.02% #AEX 592 +0.18% #MIB 22993 -0.18% #IBEX 9279 +0.09% #STOXX 3664 +0.11%
  • (Analyst Pick) Canadian Dollar Outlook: NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and CAD/JPY After BoC #CAD #BoC $NZDCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/12/05/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-NZDCAD-AUDCAD-and-CADJPY-Post-BoC.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/FKDpc0ViX4
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/j1sg11cq03
  • #CLP, #BRL and the #COP are expected to be the most active Emerging Markets currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 16.76, 10.98 and 10.71 respectively
  • Is the US Dollar Stalling Against SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP? #ASEAN #SGD #MYR #IDR #PHP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/05/Is-the-US-Dollar-Stalling-Against-SGD-MYR-IDR-and-PHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/eQKIYPE4oi
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War

Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War

2019-12-05 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro, Trade Wars – Talking Points

  • Euro may suffer if Eurozone economic data fuels urgency for ECB easing
  • EU-US trade tensions another hurdle the slowing region has to overcome
  • EUR/USD is hovering at former resistance as upside potential is doubted

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Euro may fall if Eurozone GDP and jobs data sours sentiment and incites ECB rate cut bets as EU-US trade tensions rise amid a world-wide industrial recession. Regional growth continues to face headwinds from both an unfavorable external environment and unresolved internal structural issues. The upcoming data may only reinforce the gloomy outlook for the Eurozone and pressure the Euro.

Eurozone Economy

The final print for Eurozone 3Q GDP data is expected to show a 1.2 percent print, unchanged from the prior period. Growth has taken a particularly sharp turn lower around the start of 2018 as international trade tensions flared up and pressured the ECB as it was signaling it would end its bond-purchasing program. However, stress from the prevailing economic conditions forced the ECB to resume its QE program indefinitely.

Chart showing Eurozone GDP

Unemployment data has also been showing an alarming downward trend around the same time GDP data was beginning to decline. Throughout most of 2018 and 2019, Europe was also dealing with political turbulence emanating from Italy as Rome and Brussels wrestled over the former’s budgetary ambitions. This also occurred against the backdrop of anxiety over a resolution to Brexit amid the European parliamentary elections.

Chart showing Eurozone Employment

Amid the political and economic turmoil in Europe, ECB easing expectations began to build as the urgency for looser credit conditions grew amid deteriorating fundamentals. While the desire for more stimulus is comparatively lower than it was in late 2018 and early 2019, it may return if chronic underperformance in economic activity warrants additional liquidity provisions.

Low Rates Have Taken Their Toll on the Euro

Chart showing Interest Rate Returns of G10 FX

The desire for ECB easing may rise in the coming weeks as the EU and US wrestle over new tariffs. US President Donald Trump recently proposed a list of levies – with some as high as 100% – against French imports ranging from cheese to luxury items. This comes in response to France’s digital tax which Washington believes specifically targets US companies. European officials have responded with a threat of retaliation.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Despite EUR/USD’s magnificent recovery on December 2, the pair’s conquering of resistance-now-turned-support may be a short-lived victory. The pair’s recent price action suggests traders are reluctant to continue higher as the fundamental outlook – as outlined above – overwhelmingly supports a bearish bias towards EUR/USD.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
Euro Outlook Shaky on Upcoming PMI Data, Renewed Trade Risks
Euro Outlook Shaky on Upcoming PMI Data, Renewed Trade Risks
2019-12-04 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bull Pennant Near Resistance
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bull Pennant Near Resistance
2019-12-02 14:30:00
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
2019-11-27 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/AUD
EUR/CHF
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.