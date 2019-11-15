US Dollar Forecast: USD May Rise on Retail Sales Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Bearish on Yen Chart Breakout, Trade Wars
2019-11-15 05:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Crude Oil Price Range Resistance Holds, Keeping USD/CAD Rates Pointed Higher
2019-11-14 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/WpkU69u4wq
  • How should you trade around event risks and what steps can you take to improve your trading psychology? Find out from @JoelKruger, a trading consultant and mentor. Only on Global Markets Decoded. Tune in here! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/xpV5Pjkgpr
  • UK Investing Ahead of the General Election | IG Trading the Markets with @JMcQueenFX & @VictoriaS_IG $GBP https://t.co/Rpvdk6BjdO
  • Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/15/Japanese-Yen-Chart-May-Be-a-Warning-Sign-for-the-Nikkei.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USDJPY #Nikkei
  • RT @LiveSquawk: IEA Monthly Oil Report - Full Report #OOTT https://t.co/GyumheI9Yi
  • Look to fade EURUSD strength ahead of US Retail Sales? - Keep stops tight. #eurusd #euro #usd @JeremyNaylor_IG @DailyFX https://t.co/y1R6aHl8HU
  • RT @BloombergAsia: BREAKING: Hong Kong expects its first annual recession since the global financial crisis as unrest continues to grip the…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.63%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V7g5yFRmCH
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.37% Gold: -0.35% Silver: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xPSZNLaFCK
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8eae0Wfez6
US Dollar Forecast: USD May Rise on Retail Sales Data

US Dollar Forecast: USD May Rise on Retail Sales Data

2019-11-15 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook, US Retail Sales, Fed Monetary Policy, Jerome Powell – Talking Points

  • US Dollar may extend rally if retail sales show healthy growth
  • Strong report would give Fed more reason to keep rates steady
  • US-China trade war negotiations could undermine optimism

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar may rise if advanced month-over-month retail sales figures show spending picked up in October. A better-than-expected print could fuel a US Dollar rally and punish gold prices if leads market to speculate it will reinforce the Fed’s position to hold rates. Conversely, a weaker reading could have the reverse effect and send XAU/USD higher at the expense of USD and front-end government bond yields.

Will There be a Recession in the US Economy?

At least for now, the answer appears to be “no”. That is something one might surmise after hearing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s two consecutive Congressional testimonies where he highlighted downside risks but stressed the strength of the US economy. He added that monetary policy is supporting consumer spending which accounts for well over 70 percent of the largest economy in the world.

Having retail sales data outperform forecasts – or at least fall in line with them – would lend credence to Mr. Powell’s claim that economic activity remains strong. In this scenario, the US Dollar along with equities may rise since it both would cool Fed rate cut bets while also calming investor’s angst about the prospect of a recession. But are the fundamental risks truly reduced or are they being veiled by ethereal market optimism?

US-China trade talks remain shaky despite persistent comments from Washington officials who insist talks are going well and are constructive. The capacity for these hopeful words to elicit a strong bullish bias has lost its potency as the repetition of these comments does more to illustrate an apparent lack of progress than meaningful change. Were it the latter, we would have already seen something in writing.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Says US-China Trade War Has Contributed to Industrial Recession

Chart showing US Manufacturing PMI

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data
2019-11-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Threatens Breakout: USD Ascending Triangle Ahead of Powell
US Dollar Threatens Breakout: USD Ascending Triangle Ahead of Powell
2019-11-13 14:30:00
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets
2019-11-13 08:00:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-12 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.