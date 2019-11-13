British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD Face Critical Test
2019-11-13 09:10:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Offers Bearish Signal Ahead of Powell Testimony
2019-11-13 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USDJPY and S&P 500 Due a Break as Market Shifts from Trump to Fed's Powell
2019-11-13 04:30:00
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?
2019-11-12 23:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Up on US-China Trade Jitters, US CPI Unlikely to Hurt
2019-11-13 06:37:00
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Up on US-China Trade Jitters, US CPI Unlikely to Hurt
2019-11-13 06:37:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • 🇬🇧 GBP CPIH (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Price Index (MoM) (OCT), Actual: 0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Price Index (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 1.7% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/E2hqoRdO7q https://t.co/SvIzAGXyOP
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/fnHclQGjE1
  • UK Election Poll (Kantar) 7-11 Nov - Conservatives 37% (-2) - Labour 27% (+2) - Lib Dems 17% (-1) - Brexit 9% (+1)
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (SEP) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) (OCT) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets

2019-11-13 08:00:00

2019-11-13 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
British Pound, GBP/USD – Talking Points

  • British Pound may fall, erase Tuesday’s gains if CPI data disappoints
  • Weaker price growth could pressure BoE policymakers to slash rates
  • Disinflationary pressure of Brexit putting central bank in tough spot

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

Asia Markets Recap: NZD Skyrockets, Hang Seng Index Gaps Lower

The New Zealand Dollar skyrocketed after the RBNZ unexpectedly held the Official Cash Rate at 1.00 percent, disapointing market expectations of a 25 basis point cut. NZD/USD is on course for its strongest one-day increase in almost a year. Policymakers noted that interest rates are set to remain low for a prolonged period of time but also hinted that they are exploring alternative policy measures. Read the rundown here.

British Pound Eyes CPI Data as Pressure for BoE to Cut Rates Mounts

The British Pound may face selling pressure if local CPI data shows softer price growth and a greater urgency for the Bank of England to cut rates in order to push inflation to the level matching the central bank’s mandate. CPI has been trending below the BoE’s 2 percent target as the disinflationary pressure of Brexit continues to undermine business confidence and sap economic activity.

Six months ago, market expectations of a BoE rate cut were below 2 percent, and the probability of a hike by the March 26 meeting in 2020 was a little over 30 percent. Now, markets see no chance that the BoE will tighten credit conditions before September 2020, but the expectation of a rate cut jumped to over 40 percent. The outlook took a notably dovish turn following the latest BoE policy meeting on November 7.

Seven members of the nine-person MPC committee agreed to hold rates at 0.75 percent while two defected, advocating for a rate cut. The internal rift caused the British Pound to fall against most of its major counterparts as traders anticipated that a sense of urgency about stimulus expansion may start to spread to other policymakers. If more key reports – like CPI – continue to underperform, it could pressure GBP as more traders price in a BoE rate cut.

Market Analysis of the Day: Hang Seng Index Gaps Lower, NZDUSD Spikes After RBNZ

Chart showing NZD/USD, Hang Seng Index

NZD/USD, Hang Seng Index chart created using TrafingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.