Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Employment Change 3M/3M (SEP), Actual: -58k Expected: -102k Previous: -56k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP ILO Unemployment Rate 3Mths (SEP), Actual: 3.8% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Jobless Claims Change (OCT), Actual: 33.0K Expected: N/A Previous: 21.1k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Claimant Count Rate (OCT), Actual: 3.4% Expected: N/A Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Output Per Hour (YoY) (3Q P), Actual: 0.0% Expected: N/A Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Weekly Earnings ex Bonus (3M/YoY) (SEP), Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Average Weekly Earnings (3M/YoY) (SEP), Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Jobless Claims Change (OCT), Actual: 33K Expected: N/A Previous: 21.1k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP Broke Congestive Zone. Selloff Ahead?

2019-11-12 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/GBP, German ZEW Data – Talking Points

  • Euro may fall if German ZEW data reinforces regional slowdown fears
  • Selloff in Euro could ensue, accelerate EUR/GBP’s downside breakout
  • Asia-Pacific recap: New Zealand inflation expectations sunk NZD/USD

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

APAC RECAP

The New Zealand Dollar fell against most of its major counterparts and dragged AUD with it after two-year inflation expectations for Q4 showed a softer price growth projection ahead of the RBNZ rate decision. The 1.80 percent figure failed to meet and exceed the prior 1.86 percent print, prompting sellers to unload their Kiwi exposure as the prospect of a rate hike was pushed further down the line.

European Economy Outlook: Why German Data Matters

German ZEW Survey Expectations and Current Situation are expected to show -13 and 22.3 prints, lower than their prior releases at -22.8 and -25.3, respectively. The dismal nature of these indicators is reflective of a broader weakness in European growth as the continent contends with trade wars and internal political strife. Inflationary prospects continue to remain gloomy despite the ECB’s rate cuts and introduction of QE.

As the largest economy in the Eurozone, German data commands the attention of traders because of the impact its growth trajectory has for the entire region – although recently France has been outperforming Germany. Economic indicators coming out of the former have been printing at levels not seen since either the Eurozone debt crisis or the 2008 financial crash. A poor data print may therefore spook investors and lead to a selloff in the Euro.

EUR/GBP Outlook

The data may also accentuate EUR/GBP’s decline after the pair broke below the lower bound of the 0.8597-0.8642 congestive range its been stuck in since October 16. However, positive RSI divergence signals that upside momentum is picking up. Traders may closely watch how this technical conflict manifests itself. Looking ahead, if the downside breakout is met with follow-through, it may prompt a selloff until the pair hits support at 0.8491.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

