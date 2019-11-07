We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD May Fall on EU Commission Forecast
2019-11-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Eye BoE, UK Election
2019-11-07 05:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.74%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JP4DP8mJbg
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB Publishes Economic Bulletin due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • IATA CEO says October's pause on tariff hikes between the US and China is good news, however, trillions of dollars of trade is already affected, which helped fuel September's 4.5% y/y fall in demand
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Markit Germany Construction PMI (OCT), Actual: 51.5 Expected: N/A Previous: 50.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • Growth linked currencies have gained as investors hope for progress on the trade front as well as stimulus from the Fed. The global economy however remains depressed and seems likely to remain so. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/jt1HH9AHLM https://t.co/hVaB60DAeW
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.60% Gold: -0.18% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Usk7ZSwL93
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Uipgyfx1FX
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Germany Construction PMI (OCT) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 50.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • Dominic Raab's constituency https://t.co/qN3ybovIVL
  • CHF Switzerland Oct Foreign Currency Reserves Actual: 779.1b Previous: 776.9b
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD May Fall on EU Commission Forecast

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD May Fall on EU Commission Forecast

2019-11-07 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro Forecast, EUR/USD Technical Analysis, Eurozone Economy – Talking Points

  • Euro may fall if EU Commission Q4 forecasts unnerves investors
  • EUR/USD decline after breaking October uptrend may accelerate
  • How will officials address slower growth with limited fiscal room?

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

Euro selloff vs the US Dollar may be exacerbated if the economic outlook from the European Commission reinforces growing fear about the Eurozone’s growth prospects. This follows the IMF’s gloomy recent gloomy regional outlook report. Data out of Europe has been tending to miss economists’ forecasts as the continent struggles with tepid inflation despite the recent reintroduction of QE and deeper interest rate cuts.

Former Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde has taken the mantle of ECB President who signaled that rates could be “lower”. While Brexit uncertainty has temporarily cooled and EU-US trade tensions are thawing, the structural issues undermining the region’s economic growth persist. A key issue is the limited room EU member states have in their ability to use fiscal spending to boost spending and inflation.

For most of the region, the slowdown remains externally driven. However, some signs of softer domestic demand have started to appear, especially in investmentOn balance, Europe’s growth is projected to decline from 2.3 percent in 2018 to 1.4 percent in 2019.More broadly, the weakness in trade and manufacturing could spread to other sectors—notably services—faster and to a greater extent than currently envisaged (IMF Regional Economic Outlook: Europe).

Subdued inflationary pressure supports the position to keep monetary policy accommodative, though with the taps already practically on full blast, the impact of the ECB’s liquidity provisions is relatively muted. After a decade of ultra-easy credit conditions, loose policy has become the new normal. Deeper rate cuts into negative territory may therefore not provide the upside boost to inflation officials are aiming to achieve.

As a result, officials may start looking to fiscal measures to boost economic growth. However, the growth and stability pact limit the ability of member states to exercise their fiscal measures. As the report puts it: Countries with ample fiscal space [like Germany] should take measures to boost potential output, while countries with elevated debt and deficit levels [like Italy] should generally proceed with fiscal consolidation”.

The last time Rome attempted to pioneer fiscal exceptionalism, it sunk the Euro and caused Italian sovereign bond yields to climb over 300 percent. Policymakers therefore have to find a way to reconcile maintaining the institutional integrity of the growth and stability pact – in order to prevent states from flirting with sovereign debt crises and wrecking the Eurozone – and letting members exercise greater fiscal autonomy.

EUR/USD Forecast

EUR/USD recently broke the October uptrend as negative RSI divergence pointed to slowing upside momentum. The pair is now flirting with support-now-turned resistance as fundamental factors continue to catalyze downside moves. Looking ahead, traders will wait to see how EUR/USD interacts with the 1.1073 inflection point and whether the pair will capitulate or attempt to trade above it.

Market Analysis of the Day: EUR/USD Wrestles with Support-Now-Turned Resistance

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TrafingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Prices Fall to Range Support
Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Prices Fall to Range Support
2019-11-06 13:39:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print
2019-11-06 08:00:00
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 13:30:00
Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Uptrend on Verge of Collapse
Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Uptrend on Verge of Collapse
2019-11-05 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.