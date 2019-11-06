We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print
2019-11-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play
2019-11-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
2019-11-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey
2019-11-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/rwdOmAaDtr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RJevgJ9foW
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB Vice-President Guindos Speaks in Frankfurt due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-06
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.17% Silver: -0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tmyEYC75s4
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1R9XIHsQgQ
  • Get trading education and live, interactive coverage of all major market moving economic news at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Palladium prices jumped to a record high above the $1800/oz figure but technical cues warn of ebbing momentum even as fundamental headwinds gather. Get your technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/aEg0cMhteO https://t.co/HnQhiU6a8N
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tTWIEiZqMY
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/xDWNkvBaoi
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) (SEP), Actual: -5.4% Expected: -6.3% Previous: -6.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-06
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print

2019-11-06 08:00:00
Diego Colman, Market Analyst
Share:

Euro Price Chart, Eurozone Economy – Talking Points

  • Euro may extend decline if Eurozone data unnerves investors
  • EUR/USD downtrend may accelerate after pair broke uptrend
  • Revived market optimism could help improve economic reports

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Euro’s decline may accelerate vs the US Dollar if Eurozone PMI, retail sales and Germany factory orders data reinforces fears about the Eurozone’s growth prospects. The Greenback strengthened in the previous session after US composite services data beat forecasts and cooled December rate cut bets from the Fed. If Eurozone data misses and saps capital from the Euro, EUR/USD may look to test support at 1.1022.

Since September 2018, economic data out of the Eurozone has been tending to underperform relative to economists’ expectations despite a brief improvement between March and June of 2019. Internal political strife and Brexit negotiations have taken their toll on the region’s growth prospects. However, a cool down in cross-Atlantic trade tensions and improvement in US-China economic relations has helped improve sentiment.

A month-on-month timeframe, Eurozone retail sales for September are expected to show no growth while an annually-calculated interval has them pegged at 2.4 percent. PMI services data is expected to print modestly above the 50.0 mark while its manufacturing counterpart remains in contractionary territory. This is not specific to the eurozone; all over the world industrial production has been significantly slowing.

This in large part has to do with the US-China trade war, though if relations continue to thaw it could help the manufacturing sector recover. Germany – the largest economy in the Eurozone and the world’s third-largest exporter – is expected to show year-on-year factory orders contract again by 6.3 percent. Because of the sheer size of the Germany economy – relative to its EU peers – its economic data is frequently watched with more scrutiny.

EUR/USD Forecast

As forecasted, EUR/USD broke below the October uptrend as negative RSI divergence pointed to slowing upside momentum. The pair is now hovering at the 1.1073 support level and may test another floor below it at 1.1022 if the pair’s descent continues. Traders may wait for the pair to clear the second layer of support before they add onto their short positions.

Market Analysis of the Day: EUR/USD Spots Next Later of Support?

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EURO TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 13:30:00
Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Uptrend on Verge of Collapse
Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Uptrend on Verge of Collapse
2019-11-05 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
Euro May Hold Up vs US Dollar Despite Worrying Technical Cues
Euro May Hold Up vs US Dollar Despite Worrying Technical Cues
2019-11-04 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.