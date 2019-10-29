We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 07:00:00
GBP not off the Hook as Parliament Rejects Election, AUD May Gain
2019-10-28 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2019-10-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.38% Oil - US Crude: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/srJ0H86lfl
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TM7fUAODDP
  • #Oilprices edge down ahead of US stockpile data. Last week's surprise drawdown sent prices higher, went against the grain of 'weak end-demand' gloom. Repeat not expected, for whatever that's worth in this market. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/29/Crude-Oil-Prices-Slip-Back-as-Market-Looks-Nervously-to-US-Stockpiles.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #oil, #WTI, #Gold
  • -British Pound hangs in suspension as Brexit perils rattle markets -US Dollar eyes consumer confidence data ahead of Fed decision -GBP/USD volatility could be triggered by EU-UK divorce drama https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2019/10/29/GBPUSD-May-Wobble-Between-Brexit-Woes-US-Consumer-Confidence.html
  • AUD RBA’s Lowe: Board Prepared To Ease Monetary Policy Further If Needed. Extraordinarily Unlikely We will see Negative Rates in Australia
  • GBP UK Oct Nationwide House Prices MM Actual: 0.4% Forecast: 0.0% Previous: -0.2% NSA YY: Actual: 0.2% Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.2%
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Nationwide House Px n.s.a. (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/c18wzEgdnw
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.03% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.10% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FmQXeVaNod
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Nationwide House Px n.s.a. (YoY) (OCT) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence

GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence

2019-10-29 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, British Pound, Brexit – TALKING POINTS

  • British Pound hangs in suspension as Brexit perils rattle markets
  • US Dollar eyes consumer confidence data ahead of Fed decision
  • GBP/USD volatility could be triggered by EU-UK divorce drama

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

GBP/USD may seesaw between Brexit uncertainty and the publication of US consumer confidence and may ultimately end the day little-changed as traders brace for the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. However, the fundamentally-volatile nature of Brexit leaves the British Pound at the mercy of the messy divorce which could cause the pair to fall out of suspension and drastically move in any direction.

Brexit: What Happens Next?

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put forward a motion to have a general election for December 12, though as anticipated, the PM failed to secure two-thirds of parliamentary votes needed for his proposal. However, Mr. Johnson will now try to amend the Fixed-term Parliaments Act which requires 434 MPs – that is, two-thirds – to back an early election. The vote is scheduled to take place on October 29.

Chart showing Brexit Timeline

There is also the possibility that the Opposition led by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, will table a vote of no confidence. If he is able to acquire a majority of lawmakers to support it, the government will have a fortnight to convince Parliamentarians to support the current government when another vote occurs after the two-week interim is concluded. During that time, opposition parties will try to form an alternative government.

Chart showing Brexit Timeline

If Labour fails to create a new government, a general election would follow. The EU recently granted a “flextension” to the UK which delayed the divorce until January 31, 2020. However, prolonged periods of uncertainty could still have an impact on the British Pound and BoE. As I have previously mentioned, the central bank may act prematurely if inflation continues to slide below the central bank’s target.

US Consumer Confidence: Trade War Taking its Toll?

Economists are expecting US consumer confidence to clock in at 128, higher than the previous print at 125.1. Over 70 percent of the world’s largest economy rests on consumption, so it is therefore not surprising that this indicator will garner attention, especially against the backdrop of a slowdown in growth. However, the publication may not elicit a strong market reaction because of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-28 14:00:00
British Pound Braces for Brexit Turmoil. General Election Ahead?
British Pound Braces for Brexit Turmoil. General Election Ahead?
2019-10-28 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD Eye ECB Rate Decision, Eurozone PMI
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD Eye ECB Rate Decision, Eurozone PMI
2019-10-24 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.