EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 4-Week Euro Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-10-28 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: October Fed Meeting, September US Jobs Report in Focus
2019-10-27 21:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Braces for Brexit Turmoil. General Election Ahead?
2019-10-28 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
2019-10-28 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend
2019-10-27 23:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
British Pound Braces for Brexit Turmoil. General Election Ahead?

Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
British Pound, Brexit, BoE – Talking Points

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may put forward motion for general election
  • EU officials may offer Brexit extension in various intervals through January 31
  • Will EU-UK divorce uncertainty force BoE to cut interest rates before Brexit?

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to request an early election from Parliament for a third time during his tenure. Despite his best efforts, the PM may very well have to break his campaign promise of having the UK depart from the EU on October 31. Two months ago, a law passed by Parliament compelled him by law to ask for an extension since he was not able to both procure and secure a deal during the EU summit.

There is wide speculation that the EU will grant an extension to the UK, though the length is still unknown. Officials from Brussels will be meeting on Monday to discuss an extension plan that could reach out as far as January 31 with an option to exit sooner if a deal is ratified. Here are the possible deadlines from a draft shown to the officials representing the 27 EU member states: 30 November, 31 December or January 31.

If European officials agree to a three-month delay, Mr. Johnson would also have to agree to avoid a no-deal Brexit which was outlined in the same law that was passed that compelled him to ask for an extension. The main point of focus on Monday will be Boris Johnson’s call for a December election in hopes that a consolidation of power could help him push through his Brexit deal and finally end the deliberations.

However, he will need to secure the support of two-thirds of Parliament before his motion is ratified. In the meantime, the British Pound will remain anxiously suspended until more clarity is provided. As we’ve seen this year, sudden developments regarding Brexit have the potential to cause massive swings in GBP. The most recent example was when EUR/GBP erased over 20-days’ worth of gains in 24 hours.

How Will Brexit Extension Impact BoE, British Pound?

There is another point GBP traders will have to consider. If there is an extension to January 31, the interim may be long enough for the BoE to make a rate move; more specifically to cut lending costs. Uncertainty about Brexit has weighed on the UK economy and negatively impacted business and consumer confidence. If anxiety about the divorce persists and undermines the central bank’s objectives, the BoE could cut rates.

Alternatively, monetary authorities may wait to deploy their ammunition until the outcome of Brexit is determined. If the UK falls out of the EU without a deal, the BoE will need to use all the tools at its disposal to cushion the blow of a disorderly outcome. Even if the there is a deal – and a temporary relief rally in GBP – the UK will find itself in a contracting global economy with more protectionist inclinations.

The BoE may therefore want to save future rate cuts to counter a downturn unrelated to Brexit. In the meantime, the British Pound may move sideways until there is news on the success or failure of Mr. Johnson’s bid for a general election. Even then GBP traders may be hesitant to commit capital because the time horizon between this week and election is substantial, and a lot of progress or setbacks could occur in the interim.

Market Analysis of the Day: UK CPI Declining as Brexit Uncertainty Haunts Consumers, Producers

Chart showing UK CPI

GBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

