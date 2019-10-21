Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD May Rise on Federal Election

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
2019-10-21 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Ongoing Brexit Confussion Leaves GBP/USD Price Unfazed
2019-10-21 08:00:00
Yen, Franc Up as Pound Drops on Brexit Bedlam But Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-20 23:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Yen, Franc Up as Pound Drops on Brexit Bedlam But Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-20 23:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Supported By Brexit Turmoil, US-China Trade Uncertainty
2019-10-21 05:50:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Supported By Brexit Turmoil, US-China Trade Uncertainty
2019-10-21 05:50:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Market Analyst @DavidCottleFX for a look ahead at the major economic data which will drive Asia Pacific markets in the coming seven days. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Follow @DailyFXedu for your regular #webinar updates with @DailyFX analysts and catch up on the webinars you missed. https://t.co/9Bj1cy92JJ
  • Canadian Dollar May Reverse Lower Against the Japanese Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/ilya_spivak/2019/10/21/Canadian-Dollar-May-Reverse-Lower-Against-the-Japanese-Yen.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CADJPY #technicalanalysis
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bNAgfZrEfW
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.96% Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Gold: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2Ls6bvbFBz
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Market Analyst @DavidCottleFX for a look ahead at the major economic data which will drive Asia Pacific markets in the coming seven days. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QTzSOIKToT
  • CHF Swiss Sep M3 Money Supply YY Actual: 2.6% Previous: 2.7%
  • Yet more #Brexit delay keeps gold underpinned, charts suggest it could gain but fundamental risk appetite will probably decide that. #Crudeoil prices sink on worries about oversupply. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/21/Gold-Prices-Find-Support-In-Brexit-Turmoil-US-China-Trade-Uncertainty.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/xApzkcobSR
Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD May Rise on Federal Election

Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD May Rise on Federal Election

2019-10-21 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD Price Chart, Canada Federal Election – Talking Points

  • Canadian Dollar traders brace for Canada federal election
  • Political risk may push USD/CAD towards key support zone
  • Why is the Canadian federal election this year so important?

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Canadian Dollar may fall ahead of the Canadian federal election. Liberal Party Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the fight for his political life as the leader of the Conservative Party Andrew Scheer closely follows the incumbent in the polls. The most likely result – and one which markets have priced in – is that government will not be able to secure an outright majority.

Parliament is therefore likely to be more fragmented this year which could force Mr. Trudeau’s party to rely on smaller groups for support. A fragmented legislature will make it more difficult to pass laws and stimulative policies which may be needed soon if the global economy continues along its current trajectory. As a major oil-producing country, the petroleum sector is facing more pressure from weakening global demand and regulatory barriers from Mr. Trudeau’s government.

This is where markets may cheer Mr. Scheer’s arrival over the incumbent. The conservative leader has portrayed himself as a friend to the oil industry and favors pro-growth policies while Mr. Trudeau’s government struggles to strike a balance between its environmental objectives and supporting a key industry. The Canadian Dollar and benchmark TSX equity index may therefore be more receptive of Mr. Scheer.

Year-to-date, the Canadian Dollar is the best performing G10 currency with 4.90 percent total returns. However, if Mr. Trudeau triumphs, it could put CAD’s performance this year at risk if it stokes fears that the government will have to rely on smaller parties that prioritize environmentally-minded over growth-oriented policies that are primarily built on the back of the petroleum industry.

Market Analysis of the Day: Will Federal Election Catalyze or Stave off USD/CAD’s Retreat to Key Support Range?

Chart showing USD/CAD

USD/CAD chart created using TradingView

CANADIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rise if Brexit Hopes Continue to Fade
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rise if Brexit Hopes Continue to Fade
2019-10-18 06:30:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: EU Summit May Undermine Brexit Hopes
British Pound Price Outlook: EU Summit May Undermine Brexit Hopes
2019-10-17 06:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.