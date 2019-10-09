We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Euro Brace for FOMC Minutes, IMF Global Growth Update
2019-10-09 06:30:00
EUR/USD, Silver, and SP 500 Rally Off Lows
2019-10-08 16:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit News: Negotiations Collapsing, Sterling (GBP) Under Pressure
2019-10-09 08:00:00
GBP/USD Dips on Brexit Woes as USD/JPY Falls on Trade War Fears
2019-10-08 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Head Lower As Hopes Fade For US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-09 04:51:00
GBP/USD Dips on Brexit Woes as USD/JPY Falls on Trade War Fears
2019-10-08 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
2019-10-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Critical Support– WTI Levels
2019-10-08 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

EU Said to Be Ready to Make Major Concession on a Brexit Deal - The Times

Real Time News
  • However, No 10 has already told the EU it won't accept a Northern Ireland only backstop, even if it's time-limited - Political Editor of Daily Mail https://t.co/VjVLjgs8um
  • Eyes on $TRY Turkish troops have begun crossing into Syria - Official
  • The EU is ready to make a major concession on a Brexit deal by providing a mechanism for the Northern Irish assembly to leave a new Irish backstop after a set number of years $GBP
  • Trader tip: How important is a trading strategy to deal with #FOMOintrading? Find out from @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/W1n1eSeZhP
  • If you haven't listened yet to my podcast interview with @georgemagnus1, you can find it here and on many other platforms https://t.co/K1lRgs200u
  • Today's option expiries - $EURUSD 1.0950-60 (1.1bln), 1.0995-1.1000 (700mln) - $GBPUSD 1.2200 (600mln) - $USDCAD 1.3250 (1.1bln) - $USDJPY 107.00 (2.5bln)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.54%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4q48iMiwqP
  • ECB #DeGuindos #ECB can reduce rates further but side effects becoming more evident and tangible. Similar commentary from some #BankofJapan officials in past weeks too. Low rates clearly aren't boosting inflation, and borrowers are already loaded up with debt.
  • ECB's De Guindos states that although the ECB can reduce rates further, the side effects are becoming more evident and tangible $EUR
  • ECB's De Guindos states that the ECB still has headroom, adds that inflation expectations are no de-anchoring $EUR
US Dollar, Euro Brace for FOMC Minutes, IMF Global Growth Update

US Dollar, Euro Brace for FOMC Minutes, IMF Global Growth Update

2019-10-09 06:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

IMF Update, FOMC Minutes, US Dollar, Euro Outlook

  • US Dollar may rise vs Euro if FOMC minutes cool rate cut bets
  • Risk averse environment may be amplified by the IMF’s report
  • Combined, these factors could help push the US Dollar higher

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar may rise vs the Euro if the FOMC meeting minutes pour cold water over ultra-aggressive Fed rate cut bets against the backdrop of potentially sour news from the IMF. The latter may amplify risk aversion and place a premium on anti-risk assets and drive traders to flock to the highly-liquid US Dollar. Escalation in US-China trade war developments may also be a tailwind for haven-linked assets like JPY and CHF.

On October 8, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave a few remarks at the NABE conference in Denver. The overarching message was that the Fed is still data-dependent and will monitor incoming data and adjust policy accordingly. However, he did cite global developments posing a risk to the favorable US economic outlook and gave a special nod to rising geopolitics risks as a factor impacting policy.

Furthermore, on October 8, the newly-appointed IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva warned of a “synchronized slowdown”, citing trade war uncertainty as a major headwind to global GDP. She added that “growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade” and expressed concern about the global impact of the disruption of cross-border supply chains.

Read more about the ongoing trade war within Asia between two key US allies.

The crisis-lender will also be publishing an update to its World Growth Outlook report, specifically updates its analytics chapter that macro-fundamental investors may be paying attention to. This will also be occurring against the backdrop of escalating US-China trade tensions after Washington threatened to blacklist several Chinese companies for human rights violations. Chinese officials then stated to “stay tuned” for retaliation.

Market Analysis of the Day: Global Composite PMI Data Shows an Alarming Trend

Chart showing JP Morgan Composite PMI

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Brace for Powell Comments as Easing Bets Spike
US Dollar, S&P 500 Brace for Powell Comments as Easing Bets Spike
2019-10-08 06:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Holds at Key Resistance
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Holds at Key Resistance
2019-10-07 12:30:00
Euro May Fall vs US Dollar if German Factory Orders Spook Markets
Euro May Fall vs US Dollar if German Factory Orders Spook Markets
2019-10-07 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.