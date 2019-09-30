We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro if US-EU Trade War Escalates
2019-09-30 06:30:00
EURUSD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish RSI Signal
2019-09-30 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Remains Volatile as Brexit Rumors Swirl
2019-09-30 08:00:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Head-and-Shoulders Formation Takes Shape
2019-09-30 05:00:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Consumer Credit (YoY) (AUG), Actual: 5.4% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Mortgage Approvals (AUG), Actual: 65.5k Expected: 66.5k Previous: 67.0k https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Net Consumer Credit (AUG), Actual: 0.9b Expected: 0.9b Previous: 1.0b https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇬🇧 (GBP) Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (2Q F), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Timely write-up by Ben Lobel @DailyFX @DailyFXedu on Currency Volatility: What is it & How to Trade it https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2019/09/27/currency-volatility.html?ref-author=Cawley
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Mortgage Approvals (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 66.5k Previous: 67.3k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Net Lending Sec. on Dwellings (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 4.2b Previous: 4.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Credit (YoY) (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Net Consumer Credit (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.9b Previous: 0.9b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (2Q F) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro if US-EU Trade War Escalates

US Dollar May Rise vs Euro if US-EU Trade War Escalates

2019-09-30 06:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook, Euro, US-EU Trade War – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar may rise vs Euro if trade tensions spook markets
  • Eurozone continues suffering from slower regional growth
  • German unemployment data may also pressure the Euro

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar may extend gains against the Euro if US-EU trade war tensions escalate and cause traders to rush into the open arms of the highly-liquid Greenback. The dispute is over a decade old and comes from allegations that the EU has been illegally subsidizing the European-based aircraft giant Airbus. However, Brussels also has a similar complaint; only its against Boeing over a similar accusation of illegal US subsidies.

Sources close to the matter have indicated that the ruling will likely tilt in favor of the US, in which case Washington may impose multi-billion Dollar tariffs on European goods. The products range from airplane parts to luxury items in clothing and wine. However, Brussels may also retaliate by imposing its own levies on US goods approximating $14 billion.

With tensions already strained, Washington may use a familiar tactic and threaten to impose auto tariffs against its European partner. Germany’s export-heavy DAX would likely plunge amid slower regional demand against the backdrop of fading global growth. At the time of writing, the benchmark German equity index is almost 10 percent below its 2018 peak at around 1357.

Germany’s economy has been dubbed the “steam engine of Europe” so when economic data there is published, it typically is heavily scrutinized because of the implication it has for regional growth prospects. German unemployment change is estimated to clock in at 5.0k, slightly higher than the previous 4.0k print. The unemployment claims rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.0 percent.

If key German data underperforms and EU-US trade tensions escalate, EUR/USD may fall as demand for liquidity will push the Greenback higher at the expense of the Euro. Inflationary prospects for the Euro remain dismally low with the 5Y5Y Euro Inflation Swap Forward now at its lowest point ever on a month-on-month basis at 1.1775.

Chart of the Day: Inflation is Not Looking Great for the Eurozone

US Dollar May Rise vs Euro if US-EU Trade War Escalates

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
US Dollar May Rise if PCE, Income Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
US Dollar May Rise if PCE, Income Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-09-27 06:30:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open
2019-09-26 12:30:00
US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?
US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?
2019-09-26 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.