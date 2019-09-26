US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
2019-09-26 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05?
2019-09-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-09-26 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is prop trading and how can retail traders benefit? Tune into the #podcast episode featuring Morad Askar, aka Futures Trader 71. Only on Global Markets Decoded. Tune in here: https://t.co/2jDvD9L1Er https://t.co/oP5InovDLR
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/ZPISoEtpvB
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR ECB Publishes Economic Bulletin due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-26
  • Greed has proven to be a hindrance more than assistance for traders. How does greed lead to #FOMOintrading? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/aT8TZjlFqP https://t.co/Pm7pYP4EGI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cQ60y4xb8O
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.21% Silver: -0.01% Oil - US Crude: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6RdA9esjsT
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CF6MP2NdkA
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.18% US 500: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lnLqDBaydz
  • #BOJ #Kuroda: Downside Risks For Inflation Outlook Are High. Will Continue To Carry Out Appropriate Policy Without Preconception. #JPY
  • #BOJ Governor #Kuroda says he expects inflation to pick up gradually towards the target (#CPI sustained at 2% YY). Aug CPI rate? 0.3%. BoJ balance sheet? 572,719.2 BILLION YEN.
US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?

US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?

2019-09-26 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, US GDP – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar, stock markets brace for Q2 GDP data
  • How will it impact Fed monetary policy outlook?
  • Trade wars, weaker investment weighing on growth

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar and equity markets will be anxiously waiting to see the publication of finalized 2qwUS GDP data. On an annualized quarter-on-quarter timeframe, analysts are forecasting a 2.0 percent growth rate for Q2, in line with the second point. Traders will also be eager to see the release of core Personal Consumption Expenditure data, a well-known favorite indicator of the Fed.

According to the Citi Group Economic Surprise Index, US data has been tending to perform better than expectations, so it is possible US growth could fall in line with this broader trend. A faster-than-expected growth rate could dent equity markets and push the US Dollar higher if it cools Fed rate cut bets. But how dovish is the Fed?

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly has acknowledged that the Fed has become a lot more accommodating since 2018. However, when assessing the fundamental outlook, this comes to no surprise with trade war uncertainty weighing on business confidence and undermining cross-border investment and job creation. However, despite these headwinds, Mr. Powell has reiterated that the Fed is on a data-dependent path.

He has reiterated the central bank will adjust rates in accordance to prevailing economic conditions, should they warrant it. Despite two rate cuts this year, Mr. Powell has stressed that this is not the start of an easing cycle but rather these credit easing measures were used as an insurance policy against downside risks. He did mention, however, that if conditions substantially worsen, the Fed will act accordingly and cut rates.

But, the markets’ hope of ultra-easing credit conditions may be dashed if local GDP data shows the US economy grew at a faster-than-anticipated rate, which would undermine the impetus for the Fed to cut rates. This could in turn sour market expectations for easing and lead to investors shifting capital to the US Dollar and away from equity markets.

Chart of the Day: US Dollar Strength Prevails Despite Downward Pressure of Fed Rate Cut Bets Amid Rising Demand for Liquidity

Chart showing US Dollar Index

US Dollar Index chart created by TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Sellers Drive into Support
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Sellers Drive into Support
2019-09-25 12:30:00
Euro Braces for ECB, Draghi. US Dollar Eyes CPI Data
Euro Braces for ECB, Draghi. US Dollar Eyes CPI Data
2019-09-25 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-24 12:30:00
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.