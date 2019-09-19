We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP if BoE Outlook on Brexit Spooks Markets

2019-09-19 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
GBP/USD, Brexit, BoE Rate Decision, US Dollar – TALKING POINTS

  • GBP/USD may fall if BoE reinforces growing no-deal Brexit fears
  • US Dollar and CHF may rise on risk-off tilt in European session
  • Is GBP/USD aiming to retest multi-month descending resistance?

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

US Dollar may continue its rise following the FOMC rate decision if the Bank of England’s rate decision and outlook on Brexit spooks markets and puts a premium on liquidity over yield. As the region’s de facto haven – apart from German Bunds – the Swiss Franc may also rise. However, investors may have trepidation in gaining exposure to the latter as the SNB also prepares to deliver its rate decision and outlook on policy.

FOMC Recap: What Happened?

As forecasted, the US Dollar rose after the Fed delivered a 25-basis point rate cut and cooled aggressive easing expectations. Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank is employing a data-dependent approach to policy and will cut rates if the prevailing economic circumstances warrant it. Markets also panicked when they found out the board was divided on further easing and taking a more prudent approach.

Want to learn more about the subtle nuances ofFed commentary? Be sure to follow me on Twitter @Zabelin.Dimitri

Bank of England and Brexit

An overwhelming majority of analysts see the Bank of England holding the benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent as uncertainty around Brexit continues to cloud the future of the United Kingdom’s economy. Much like the BCB in Brazil, the BoE has to carefully take into account the political environment it finds itself embedded in because the outcome could have radical implications for monetary policy.

Since October, year-on-year core CPI has been slipping below the central bank’s two percent in large part due to Brexit turmoil and trade wars undermining consumer/business confidence. But the BoE has to be careful not act prematurely the uncertainty about the EU-UK divorce looms over the heads of policymakers. It is unclear what the economic impact of what either scenario could be and therefore warrants a cautious approach.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD has recovered almost five percent after touching a three-year low at 1.1959. The pair appear to be losing steam as they approach familiar but intimidating descending resistance not encountered since May. However, the pair appears to be topping around 1.2500 as it struggles to extend beyond it for over half a week. Unless the pair is able to close higher with confirmation, capitulation appears to be the path of least resistance.

Chart of the Day: GBP/USD Recovers Almost Five Percent After Reaching Three-Year Low

Chart showing GBP/USD

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

