Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GBP, Brexit, Euro ECB Rate Decision – TALKING POINTS

  • GBP remained little-changed after Boris Johnson motion for election was defeated again
  • Euro volatility may be tame ahead of ECB rate decision as traders wait to commit capital
  • SEK traders will be closely watching the publication of CPI data post-Riksbank decision

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

APAC Recap

Asia-Pacific markets began with a politically-volatile day with the UK Parliament debating Brexit. After a heated exchange between opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, lawmakers voted down a motion to hold an election prior to the October 31 deadline for the EU-UK divorce. Chinese CPI and PPI data came in higher-than expected and pressured the Australian Dollar against its major counterparts.

China CPI Tops Forecasts – Australian Dollar Pays the Price

As part of a global trend, China – the world’s second-largest economy and Australia’s largest trading partner– has been weakening in part due to the trade war with the US. This has prompted the PBoC to implement stimulative policy measures. As such, when local price growth data came in higher-than expected, markets became worried that the central bank may water down future monetary stimulus measures, limiting scope for efforts that might've stoked demand for Australian exports.

Euro Volatility Tamed by Upcoming ECB Meeting

Euro volatility has been relatively tame this week in light of the upcoming ECB rate decision and commentary from soon-to-be replaced president Mario Draghi. Traders may be reluctant to commit capital prior to the announcement due to the uncertainty around the event. The key point of interest will be whether Mr. Draghi meets the markets’ lofty expectations or if he disappoints investors’ hopes for aggressive easing.

Swedish CPI Data: Will it Force Riksbank to Abandon Rate Hike Plan?

Swedish Krona traders will be closely watching the release of local CPI data, especially after the recent Riksbank rate decision where the central bank stated they still plan to raise rates at least once this year. However, considering the ECB may deliver significant stimualtive policy measures amid slower regional growth, the outward-facing Swedish economy may too require a boost if upside CPI pressure is waning.

CPI MoMestimate: -0.3%previous: 0.4%

CPI YoYestimate: 1.7%previous: 1.7%

CPIF MoMestimate: -0.3%previous: 0.4%

CPIF YoYestimate: 1.5% previous: 1.5%

Chart of the Day: China CPI Tops Forecasts, Pressure AUD as Fears Grow of a Watered-Down Stimulus from PbOC

Chart showing AUDJPY

AUDJPY chart created using TradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter