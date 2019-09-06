Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EUR/USD, US NFPs, US Dollar – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/USD may re-enter 18-month descending resistance channel
  • A poor print of US nonfarm payrolls data may be a key catalyst
  • Premium on liquidity may return if political détentes deteriorate

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

EUR/USD may suffer if US nonfarm payrolls data misses the 160k growth estimate for August. An underperformance in this report could bolster the case for the Fed to implement accommodative policy measures and would likely be reflected in overnight index swaps. As it stands, market participants are already pricing in a better-than-even chance of a 50 basis-point cut in October.

However, given what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had said at the Jackson Hole symposium and recent comments by some of the more cautious central bank members, officials are not as dovish as many believe they are. As such, market participants may – once again – be setting themselves up for disappointment if the Fed conveys a less-dovish outlook than what investors are pricing in.

EUR/USD’s rebound from a two-year low comes as demand for haven assets – like the US Dollar – is declining amid the emergence of ethereal market optimism. An uplift in sentiment from political détentes in Italy, cooling US-China trade war tensions and a reduction in fears of a no-deal Brexit have put recessionary concerns and yield curve inversions on the back-burner.

However, those concerns may quickly resurface as the fragile mosaic of political stability shatters under the weight of its own almost-inevitable disintegration. Under these circumstances, data that fuels rate cut expectations may continue to pressure US Dollar crosses until the urgency for liquidity and anti-risk assets makes a reprise and causes EUR/USD to resume its dominant downtrend.

Chart of the Day: EUR/USD May Look to Retest Descending Resistance Channel

Chart showing EURUSD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter