Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

US Dollar, EURUSD, Euro, US Income Data – TALKING POINTS

  • Euro may fall if Eurozone jobs data, core CPI slips
  • Traders will be closely watching US PCE deflator
  • Consumption, income data also high-profile events

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Euro may struggle to rise against the US Dollar if Eurozone unemployment and CPI data fall short of forecasts and reinforce the notion that the ECB needs to deliver stimulative measures. EUR/USD’s pain may be amplified if US consumption, income and PCE deflator data show weakness and fuel the demand for liquidity and anti-risk assets like the Greenback.

The Eurozone unemployment rate is expected to stay at 7.5 percent, unchanged from the previous reading. CPI publications will also garner the attention of traders as economic activity in the region continues to cool. Germany’s economy – unofficially labeled the steam engine of Europe – showed a contraction in the second quarter on a seasonally-adjusted basis, sparking fears that stimulative measures may be seriously considered.

The European central bank is widely expected to deliver credit easing next month after soon-to-be-appointed ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted she may further push rates into negative territory. Traders will be closely watching the September 12 meeting where policymakers are expected to deliver a rate cut and comment on the region’s economic prospects.

In the US, traders will be eager to see the publication of US consumption and income data. Considering almost 80 percent of the economy is powered by consumers, it is no wonder economists and analysts will be following this indicator closely. Investors will also be keen to see the publication of the PCE deflator, the Fed’s favored inflation gauge and a barometer of progress toward meeting its statutory mandate.

A poor reading out of this particular data point may fuel what are already-aggressive rate cut expectations from the Fed. The central bank’s position for months has been that despite the outlook “deteriorating” – to quote Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium – the Fed is still data dependent. Despite this reiterated message, markets continue to price in rate cut bets which likely is setting them up for disappointment.

CHART OF THE DAY: Will ECB Rate Decision, US Data Catalyze EUR/USD Break Below Key Support?

Chart showing EURUSD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter