Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

US Dollar, Euro, Jerome Powell, Jackson Hole – TALKING POINTS

  • EURUSD may fall if Powell comments stoke risk aversion
  • Subsequent demand for liquidity may push EURUSD lower
  • USD may also rise if Fed pours cold water on rate cut bets

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The economic agenda brings little to the table on Friday, leaving traders focused on the Jackson Hole symposium. Market participants will be especially keen to tune in when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the conference at around 14:00 GMT. His comments on the growth outlook may stoke risk aversion and lead to a US Dollar rally that may also be buttressed by hints that the Fed is not as dovish as markets think.

At the most recent FOMC meeting, Mr. Powell stated that the rate cut was not the start of an easing cycle but more of an effort to maintain the economic expansion. Despite markets receiving a 25-basis point cut, equities fell because the nature of the comments were comparatively less-dovish than what they were expecting. We may see a similar reaction tomorrow where US Dollar strength will preview at the expense of equities.

Having said that, fundamental headwinds could make it more difficult to remain neutral. Weakening growth prospects out of the Eurozone and China is undermining demand for US exports against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Sino trade war. Markets are also still having to contend with the fear that a cross-Atlantic trade war between the EU and US could still happen and further dampen inflationary pressure.

Furthermore, the roughly $17 trillion market for negative-yielding bonds – meaning lenders pay the coupon rate to the borrower vs the other way around – suggests markets are bracing for what could be a dreary road ahead. This is compounded by concerns that hidden weaknesses in the financial system – like unstable collateralized loan obligations – could exacerbate a downturn and further pressure global growth prospects.

CHART OF THE DAY: Japan, German 10-Year Bond Yields Sink Deeper into Negative Territory

Chart showing German bunds, Japan 10-year bond yields

German Bund chart created using TradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter