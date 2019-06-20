Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

TALKING POINTS – BREXIT TIMELINE, BOE RATE DECISION, UK PRIME MINISTER RACE

  • GBPUSD eyes BoE rate decision, Brexit commentary
  • Race for Prime Minister may unnerve Sterling traders
  • Boris Johnson remains in the lead in the race for PM

See our free guide to learn how to use economic news in your trading strategy!

GBP traders will have a tense day ahead with the Bank of England (BoE) rate decision and potential commentary from policymakers on a re-evaluation of Brexit risk in light of the ongoing race for Prime Minister. After two ballot votes, Boris Johnson remains comfortably ahead as the number of candidates continue to thin out. The central bank will likely hold rates amid the clouds surrounding the still-pending EU/UK divorce.

However, this puts the BoE in a tight spot. Year-on-year inflation has been trending above the central bank’s 2 percent target, though a muddy outlook for Brexit continues to deter changes one way or another. The magnitude of the separation’s economic impact would likely require officials to adjust monetary policy whatever the outcome. The central bank does not want to risk acting prematurely in a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

If the BoE raises rates and a “hard Brexit” occurs, this may undermine economic growth and amplify the shock of the UK crashing out of the EU. Never mind the fact that the world is experiencing a slowdown in economic activity which in itself creates an inhospitable environment for tightened credit conditions. The central bank has to cautiously navigate uncharted waters.

Feeling lost on Brexit? See our interactive infographic!

Today, a third ballot will be held to weed out other potential candidates for PM. The current ones are Former Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Michael Gove and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart. The decision for who will take up the mantle will be announced on the week of July 22.

CHART OF THE DAY: TIMELINE FOR BREXIT

Chart Showing Brexit Timeline

GBPUSD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter